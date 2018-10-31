What they're saying about the Eagles: NFL experts give Birds high grades for Golden Tate trade

Everyone seemed to expect the Eagles to be major players at the NFL's trade deadline Tuesday, and of course — thanks to the always aggressive Howie Roseman, they were.

Perhaps less expected was the fact that the rest of the NFC East participated as well, with the Cowboys and Redskins buying, seeing the division wide open and for the taking. In the aftermath of the madness from deadline day, a bevy of media outlets took to handing out grades for the moves made. Here's a brief round up of how the rest of the football world sees the Golden Tate for a third round pick deal:

Washington Post: B

The Washington Post said the Eagles won the deal, giving the Lions a C grade for landing a third round pick. They also gave the Redskins an A- for trading for Ha Ha Clinton Dix. Here's how Mark Maske summed it up:

They get help for quarterback Carson Wentz on offense as they chase the Redskins in the NFC East. Tate always has been an underappreciated player, and he could spark what has been an underperforming offense. [Washington Post]

CBS Sports: A-

CBS's Will Brinson likes Howie Roseman's decision to go for it, seeing as the NFC East is more or less wide open. In his trade deadline assessment he too gives the Skins credit — a full A — for their trade. The Giants get mixed grades for their trading away Eli Apple (B-) and Damon Harrison (C), while Dallas gets a C+ for giving up a first for Amari Cooper. Here's his take on Philly's move:

Tate is a perfect fit in Doug Pederson's offense with his ability to produce yards after the catch. Adding Tate diversifies this offense, as he's a nice complement to Alshon Jeffery and Zach Ertz. The Eagles have to see the NFC East and believe they're a team capable of making another deep run after beating the Jaguars in London and staying within range of the Redskins, who don't look like they're just going to steamroll through the division. Even if the Eagles don't sign Tate after this season ends, they should get a decent comp pick down the road, so it's not like this is a sunk cost. I like Howie Roseman being aggressive here at the deadline once again and giving Carson Wentz a short-range passing weapon to utilize. [CBSSports.com]

Sports Illustrated: A

One of the most interesting things SI's Colin Orr says of the Eagles trade is that the move is a great one in the "cornerback starved NFC East." He gives the Eagles an A for their move, while giving rivals the Cowboys a C- for the Cooper deal and the Redskins a B- for Ha Ha Clinton Dix.

Tate could end up paying huge dividends, because he is explosive off the ball and has functioned well in some of the bunch concepts that propel Doug Pederson’s offense. While he’s worked with Russell Wilson and Matthew Stafford in the past, this might be the most sensible scheme fit for his myriad talents. We knew the Eagles would not be quiet at this time of year and, to their credit, have built a formidable receiving corps. If I were the cornerback starving NFC East, Id be a little nervous. [Sports Illustrated]

SB Nation: A-

Of all the teams involved in deals graded by SB Nation's Christina D'Andrea, the Eagles tied for the top marks with an A-. She gave Washington an A- as well for Clinton Dix, the Cowboys a B- for Cooper and the Giants a C- (Damon Harrison) and B (Eli Apple respectively. Here's some of her extensive analysis of the Tate trade:

Tate used another big-armed quarterback to establish himself as one of the league’s most reliable wide receivers over the past four-plus seasons. He averaged 1,056 receiving yards per year while teaming with Matthew Stafford for the Lions. Freeing him from Detroit will give him the opportunity to play with another strong QB while boosting his chances of winning a second NFL title significantly. [SB Nation]

ESPN

ESPN had to be different, and did not use the "grades" technique to critique the moves made throughout the league before the deadline — instead they broke down each division. Here's what Dan Graziano had to say about the Eagles, and the NFC East after Tuesday's shake up:

Remember, the Cowboys kicked this whole thing off a week early when they traded a first-round pick for some badly needed wide receiver help in Amari Cooper. The Eagles, who tried to get Cooper but wouldn't give up the first-rounder, pried Golden Tate away from the Lions on Tuesday for a third-round pick. And we were all set to list Washington among the "losers" here because it needed receiver help and didn't get Tate or Demaryius Thomas, and the teams that did are both on its second-half schedule (including the Eagles twice). But then Washington swooped in at the deadline and added safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, who'll help at least limit the production of opposing receivers while Washington's get healthy. Pro Football Focus' top two graded safeties so far this year are Washington's D.J. Swearinger and ... you guessed it, Clinton-Dix. [ESPN]

Follow Evan on Twitter: @evan_macy

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports