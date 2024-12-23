More Sports:

December 23, 2024

Eagles-Cowboys game flexed to early Sunday afternoon slot

The Week 17 matchup at Lincoln Financial Field will now kick off at 1:00 PM.

By Shamus Clancy
121524_EaglesSteelers_fans-1471.jpg Colleen Claggett/for PhillyVoice

Fans cheer as players come off the field after a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on December 15, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The Eagles' Week 17 home matchup with the Dallas Cowboys, originally scheduled to kick off at 4:25 PM, has been flexed to 1:00 PM on Sunday, Dec. 29. 

The NFL, correspondingly, has moved the Vikings-Packers game, with both teams firmly in the playoff picture, to 4:25 PM.

It's wild to think that FOX, the broadcaster of this game, and the NFL would want to move a game that's usually as hyped as Birds-Boys out of the higher profile television window, but that just tells that tale of this lackluster Cowboys season.

The Eagles, at 12-3, will wear they throwback alternate Kelly Green uniforms on Sunday, too. 

