Eagles-Cowboys game flexed to early Sunday afternoon slot

The Eagles' Week 17 home matchup with the Dallas Cowboys, originally scheduled to kick off at 4:25 PM, has been flexed to 1:00 PM on Sunday, Dec. 29.

The NFL, correspondingly, has moved the Vikings-Packers game, with both teams firmly in the playoff picture, to 4:25 PM.

It's wild to think that FOX, the broadcaster of this game, and the NFL would want to move a game that's usually as hyped as Birds-Boys out of the higher profile television window, but that just tells that tale of this lackluster Cowboys season.

The Eagles, at 12-3, will wear they throwback alternate Kelly Green uniforms on Sunday, too.

Follow Shamus on X: @shamus_clancy

Follow Shamus on Bluesky: @shamus