Here's everything that's leaving Netflix in April

March 27, 2019
While Netflix is welcoming over 75 titles in April, including a hoard of new and original shows and films, the streaming giant will be saying goodbye to a number of favorites as well. This includes the Philly-centric, Eagles-loving, Oscar winning film, "Silver Linings Playbook."
Comedy favorites from the 90's "Billy Madison," "Happy Gilmore," and "American Pie" will be leaving on the 1st as well, along with gal-pal favorite, "Sex and the City: The Movie." Parents reading, take note, because "Happy Feet" will be leaving the streaming giant this month too.
This next bit is a just a fair warning. Even though "Grey's Anatomy" isn't leaving next month, you should know that it's been rumored to leave Netflix before the launch of Disney's streaming service, "Disney+." Since there's 15 seasons of this show and 14 on Netflix, you may want to start binging the series now.
Here's the full list of everything leaving Netflix in April.
Ending April 1
American Pie
Billy Madison
Blue Mountain State: Seasons 1-3
Casino Royale
Diamonds Are Forever
Die Another Day
Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood
Goldfinger
Happy Feet
Happy Gilmore
Heat
I Love You, Man
L.A. Confidential
Live and Let Die
Luther: Series 1–4
Octopussy
Pokémon: XY: Seasons 1–2
Seven
Sex and the City: The Movie
The Living Daylights
The Man With the Golden Gun
The Spy Who Loved Me
The World Is Not Enough
Wallander: Series 1–4
You Only Live Twice
Ending April 4
Raw
Ending April 7
Star Wars: The Clone Wars
Star Wars: The Clone Wars: Seasons 1–5
Star Wars: The Clone Wars: The Lost Missions
Ending April 13
Video Game High School: Seasons 1–3
Ending April 18
Silver Linings Playbook
