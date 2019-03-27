Here's everything that's leaving Netflix in April

While Netflix is welcoming over 75 titles in April, including a hoard of new and original shows and films, the streaming giant will be saying goodbye to a number of favorites as well. This includes the Philly-centric, Eagles-loving, Oscar winning film, "Silver Linings Playbook."



While you still have until April 18 to watch the film that got Jennifer Lawrence an Oscar, the biggest thing to leave the platform is Netflix's James Bond collection - and yes, collection . From the classic days of Sean Connery and Roger Moore to Daniel Craig, "Octopussy," "Goldfinger," "The Spy Who Loved Me," Casino Royale," and a number of others are leaving on April 1.