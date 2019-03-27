More Culture:

March 27, 2019

Here's everything that's leaving Netflix in April

'Silver Linings Playbook' will leave the platform on April 18

Headshot - Virginia Streva
By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
Entertainment Netflix
Everything that's leaving Netflix in April Source/Twitter

"Silver Linings Playbook," will leave Netflix on April 18.

While Netflix is welcoming over 75 titles in April, including a hoard of new and original shows and films, the streaming giant will be saying goodbye to a number of favorites as well. This includes the Philly-centric, Eagles-loving, Oscar winning film, "Silver Linings Playbook." 

While you still have until April 18 to watch the film that got Jennifer Lawrence an Oscar, the biggest thing to leave the platform is Netflix's James Bond collection - and yes, collection. From the classic days of Sean Connery and Roger Moore to Daniel Craig,  "Octopussy," "Goldfinger," "The Spy Who Loved Me," Casino Royale," and a number of others are leaving on April 1. 

Comedy favorites from the 90's "Billy Madison," "Happy Gilmore," and "American Pie" will be leaving on the 1st as well, along with gal-pal favorite, "Sex and the City: The Movie." Parents reading, take note, because "Happy Feet" will be leaving the streaming giant this month too. 

This next bit is a just a fair warning. Even though "Grey's Anatomy" isn't leaving next month, you should know that it's been rumored to leave Netflix before the launch of Disney's streaming service, "Disney+." Since there's 15 seasons of this show and 14 on Netflix, you may want to start binging the series now. 

Here's the full list of everything leaving Netflix in April.

Ending April 1

American Pie

Billy Madison

Blue Mountain State: Seasons 1-3

Casino Royale

Diamonds Are Forever

Die Another Day

Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood

Goldfinger

Happy Feet

Happy Gilmore

Heat

I Love You, Man

L.A. Confidential

Live and Let Die

Luther: Series 1–4

Octopussy

Pokémon: XY: Seasons 1–2

Seven

Sex and the City: The Movie

The Living Daylights

The Man With the Golden Gun

The Spy Who Loved Me

The World Is Not Enough

Wallander: Series 1–4

You Only Live Twice

Ending April 4

Raw

Ending April 7

Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Star Wars: The Clone Wars: Seasons 1–5

Star Wars: The Clone Wars: The Lost Missions

Ending April 13

Video Game High School: Seasons 1–3

Ending April 18

Silver Linings Playbook

Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Headshot - Virginia Streva

Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff

virginia@phillyvoice.com

Read more Entertainment Netflix United States Streaming

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

10 Phillies storylines to watch for during the 2019 regular season
Bryce-Harper-JT-Realmuto-032619_USAT

Entertainment

Here's everything that's leaving Netflix in April
Everything that's leaving Netflix in April

Wawa

Wawa teases 'new hoagie' with opening of South Street location
12122018_Wawa_Old_City

Phillies

2019 World Series odds: Phillies' chances improving and bettors are showing the love
Carroll - Philadelphia Phillies 2018 Home Opener

Entertainment

Best 'Game of Thrones' episodes to binge before season 8
Game of Thrones season 8

Food and Drink

Trolley car restaurants to give out free ice cream April Fools Day
soft serve ice cream

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

The Alison. For rent! 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Limited - Allan Domb 241 S 6th St 502

For sale! Updated 1 bedroom with a private balcony, Washington Square and skyline views, open kitchen and great closet space. 860 sf $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved