Netflix in April: Here's what's new to stream next month

March 19, 2019
Just in time for the start of spring, we bring you the monthly roll call of what's coming to Netflix next month.
This March a slew of Netflix original series will advance into second seasons, a few new films will be added, and a bunch of old classics are coming that you'll be pleased to see. *wink wink "Spy Kids" wink*
Here are some movies, TV series and Netflix originals you can expect to adding to your queue, all sorted by genre and date.
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 2; April 5Persona: Collection; April 5Roman Empire: Caligula: The Mad Emperor; April 5Tijuana; April 5You vs. Wild; April 10Black Summer; April 11Huge in France; April 12Special; April 12My First First Love; April 18Cuckoo: Season 5; April 19Samantha!: Season 2; April 19Selection Day: New episodes; April 22Bonding; April 24The Protector: Season 2; April 26Yankee; April 26Chambers COMING SOON
Suzzanna: Buried Alive; April 3Unicorn Store; April 5A Land Imagined; April 12The Perfect Date; April 12The Silence; April 12Who Would You Take to a Deserted Island?; April 12A Fortunate Man; April 19Music Teacher; April 19Someone Great; April 19
Pineapple Express; April 1
Kevin Hart: Irresponsible; April 2
New Girl: Season 7; April 10
I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson; April 23
The Guly Truth; April 25
Anthony Jeselnik: Fire in the Maternity Ward; April 30
Our Planet; April 5Brene Brown: The Call to Courage; April 19Grass is Greener; April 20Remastered: Devil At The Crossroads; April 26Street Food; April 26
In addition to Sir David Attenborough, @OurPlanet will feature local narrators in ten languages including Spanish-language narrators Penélope Cruz for Spain and @salmahayek for Latin America. pic.twitter.com/wNEhbh89rp— See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) March 19, 2019
Ultraman; April 1Rilakkuma and Kaoru; April 19Baki: Part 2; April 30Ingress: The Animation; April 30
Monster House; April 1Pokemon the Series: Sun & Moon: S2 ;April 1Spy Kids; April 1Spirit Riding Free: S8; April 5Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: S6; April 9Mighty Little Bheem; April 12No Good Nick; April 15Super Monsters Furever Friends; April 16Pinky Malinky: PT2; April 22She-ra and the Princess of Power: S2; April 26
Just released at #ECCC! New #SheRa season 2 poster! 👀 pic.twitter.com/CMg8PxbbFe— She-Ra and the Princesses of Power (@DreamWorksSheRa) March 16, 2019
Across the Line; April 1All the President's Men; April 1Bonnie and Clyde; April 1Deliverance; April 1Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood; April 1
I Am Legend; April 1
Lakeview Terrace; April 1
Obsessed; April 1
Penelope; April 1
P.S. I Love You; April 1
The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants; April 1
The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2; April 1
Band Aid; April 12
Luis Miguel – The Series: Season 1; April 15
The New Romantic; April 15
I, Daniel Black; April 19
The Hateful Eight: Extended Version; April 25
The Sapphires; April 26
American Honey; April 27
Senora Acero: Season 5; April 28
Burning; April 29
The Imitation Game; April 29
Valkyrie; April 1Evolution; April 1Snatch; April 1The Bone Collector; April 1The Fifth Element; April 1The Golden Compass; April 1
Freddy vs. Jason; April 1Friday the 13th; April 1Texas Chainsaw Massacre 3D; April 1In the Shadows; April 5
