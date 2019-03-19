More Culture:

March 19, 2019

Netflix in April: Here's what's new to stream next month

The 'Kevin Hart: Irresponsible' comedy special, 'Spy Kids,' and the classic 'All the President's Men' are among the titles being added to the service

By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
Just in time for the start of spring, we bring you the monthly roll call of what's coming to Netflix next month. 

This March a slew of Netflix original series will advance into second seasons, a few new films will be added, and a bunch of old classics are coming that you'll be pleased to see. *wink wink "Spy Kids" wink*

Here are some movies, TV series and Netflix originals you can expect to adding to your queue, all sorted by genre and date.

NETFLIX ORIGINAL SERIES

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 2; April 5
Persona: Collection; April 5
Roman Empire: Caligula: The Mad Emperor; April 5
Tijuana; April 5
You vs. Wild; April 10
Black Summer; April 11
Huge in France; April 12
Special; April 12
My First First Love; April 18
Cuckoo: Season 5; April 19
Samantha!: Season 2; April 19
Selection Day: New episodes; April 22 
Bonding; April 24
The Protector: Season 2; April 26
Yankee; April 26
Chambers COMING SOON

NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILMS

Suzzanna: Buried Alive; April 3
Unicorn Store; April 5
A Land Imagined; April 12
The Perfect Date; April 12
The Silence; April 12
Who Would You Take to a Deserted Island?; April 12
A Fortunate Man; April 19
Music Teacher; April 19
Someone Great; April 19

COMEDY 

Pineapple Express; April 1
Kevin Hart: Irresponsible; April 2
New Girl: Season 7; April 10
I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson; April 23
The Guly Truth; April 25
Anthony Jeselnik: Fire in the Maternity Ward; April 30

DOCUMENTARIES

Our Planet; April 5
Brene Brown: The Call to Courage; April 19
Grass is Greener; April 20
Remastered: Devil At The Crossroads; April 26
Street Food; April 26

ANIME

Ultraman; April 1
Rilakkuma and Kaoru; April 19
Baki: Part 2; April 30
Ingress: The Animation; April 30

KIDS & FAMILY 

Monster House; April 1
Pokemon the Series: Sun & Moon: S2 ;April 1
Spy Kids; April 1
Spirit Riding Free: S8; April 5
Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: S6; April 9
Mighty Little Bheem; April 12
No Good Nick; April 15
Super Monsters Furever Friends; April 16
Pinky Malinky: PT2; April 22
She-ra and the Princess of Power: S2; April 26

DRAMA 

Across the Line; April 1
All the President's Men; April 1
Bonnie and Clyde; April 1
Deliverance; April 1
Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood; April 1
I Am Legend; April 1
Lakeview Terrace; April 1
Obsessed; April 1
Penelope; April 1
P.S. I Love You; April 1
The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants; April 1
The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2; April 1
Band Aid; April 12
Luis Miguel – The Series: Season 1; April 15
The New Romantic; April 15
I, Daniel Black; April 19
The Hateful Eight: Extended Version; April 25
The Sapphires; April 26
American Honey; April 27
Senora Acero: Season 5; April 28
Burning; April 29
The Imitation Game; April 29

ACTION

Valkyrie; April 1
Evolution; April 1
Snatch; April 1
The Bone Collector; April 1
The Fifth Element; April 1
The Golden Compass; April 1

HORROR

Freddy vs. Jason; April 1
Friday the 13th; April 1
Texas Chainsaw Massacre 3D; April 1
In the Shadows; April 5

