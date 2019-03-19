Netflix in April: Here's what's new to stream next month

Just in time for the start of spring, we bring you the monthly roll call of what's coming to Netflix next month.

This March a slew of Netflix original series will advance into second seasons, a few new films will be added, and a bunch of old classics are coming that you'll be pleased to see. *wink wink "Spy Kids" wink*

Here are some movies, TV series and Netflix originals you can expect to adding to your queue, all sorted by genre and date.

NETFLIX ORIGINAL SERIES

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 2; April 5 Persona: Collection; April 5 Roman Empire: Caligula: The Mad Emperor; April 5 Tijuana; April 5 You vs. Wild; April 10 Black Summer; April 11 Huge in France; April 12 Special; April 12 My First First Love; April 18 Cuckoo: Season 5; April 19 Samantha!: Season 2; April 19 Selection Day: New episodes; April 22 Bonding; April 24 The Protector: Season 2; April 26 Yankee; April 26 Chambers COMING SOON

NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILMS

Suzzanna: Buried Alive; April 3 Unicorn Store; April 5 A Land Imagined; April 12 The Perfect Date; April 12 The Silence; April 12 Who Would You Take to a Deserted Island?; April 12 A Fortunate Man; April 19 Music Teacher; April 19 Someone Great; April 19

COMEDY

Pineapple Express; April 1

Kevin Hart: Irresponsible; April 2

New Girl: Season 7; April 10

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson; April 23

The Guly Truth; April 25

Anthony Jeselnik: Fire in the Maternity Ward; April 30

DOCUMENTARIES

Our Planet; April 5 Brene Brown: The Call to Courage; April 19 Grass is Greener; April 20 Remastered: Devil At The Crossroads; April 26 Street Food; April 26

ANIME

Ultraman; April 1 Rilakkuma and Kaoru; April 19 Baki: Part 2; April 30 Ingress: The Animation; April 30

KIDS & FAMILY

Monster House; April 1 Pokemon the Series: Sun & Moon: S2 ;April 1

Spy Kids; April 1 Spirit Riding Free: S8; April 5 Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: S6; April 9 Mighty Little Bheem; April 12 No Good Nick; April 15 Super Monsters Furever Friends; April 16 Pinky Malinky: PT2; April 22 She-ra and the Princess of Power: S2; April 26

DRAMA

Across the Line; April 1 All the President's Men; April 1 Bonnie and Clyde; April 1 Deliverance; April 1 Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood; April 1

I Am Legend; April 1

Lakeview Terrace; April 1

Obsessed; April 1

Penelope; April 1

P.S. I Love You; April 1

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants; April 1

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2; April 1

Band Aid; April 12

Luis Miguel – The Series: Season 1; April 15

The New Romantic; April 15

I, Daniel Black; April 19

The Hateful Eight: Extended Version; April 25

The Sapphires; April 26

American Honey; April 27

Senora Acero: Season 5; April 28

Burning; April 29

The Imitation Game; April 29

ACTION

Valkyrie; April 1 Evolution; April 1 Snatch; April 1 The Bone Collector; April 1 The Fifth Element; April 1 The Golden Compass; April 1

HORROR