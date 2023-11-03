Here's where Philly voters can drop off mail-in ballots for the 2023 general election

On Tuesday, Philly residents will once again head to the polls to vote for a new mayor, city councilmembers and judges. But anyone who requested a mail-in ballot can participate in the general election now.

This year, there are more options for dropping off ballots. While the deadline to apply for a mail-in ballot has passed, voters still have time to submit them through three different methods.



The first is the United States Postal Service. Ballots should be postmarked to the Board of Elections office, which is located in Room 142 in City Hall. They must be received by 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 7, so allow a few days for their transit. Voters also can head to that office in person to hand off their ballots.

Another option is using one of the Philadelphia City Commissioners' 24 drop boxes. This network of drop boxes includes six new additions since the primaries in May, in neighborhoods ranging from Strawberry Mansion to Eastwick. Voters can access them until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, when they will be locked. Here's where to find them:

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Have a news tip? Let us know.