More News:

November 03, 2023

Here's where Philly voters can drop off mail-in ballots for the 2023 general election

The city has added six new locations since the primaries in May

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
2023 Election Voting
110323 ballot drop box.jpg John Kopp/for PhillyVoice

Philly residents can take their ballots to the Board of Elections office, mail them to that office or drop off their ballots in one of 24 drop boxes in the city.

On Tuesday, Philly residents will once again head to the polls to vote for a new mayor, city councilmembers and judges. But anyone who requested a mail-in ballot can participate in the general election now.

This year, there are more options for dropping off ballots. While the deadline to apply for a mail-in ballot has passed, voters still have time to submit them through three different methods

MORE: 2 men escaped Philly jail in May while a guard slept on the job, D.A. Krasner says

The first is the United States Postal Service. Ballots should be postmarked to the Board of Elections office, which is located in Room 142 in City Hall. They must be received by 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 7, so allow a few days for their transit. Voters also can head to that office in person to hand off their ballots.

Another option is using one of the Philadelphia City Commissioners' 24 drop boxes. This network of drop boxes includes six new additions since the primaries in May, in neighborhoods ranging from Strawberry Mansion to Eastwick. Voters can access them until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, when they will be locked. Here's where to find them:

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more 2023 Election Voting Philadelphia Mayoral Race General Elections Elections Judges Ballots

Videos

Featured

Limited - Corolla Outer Banks - Horses

These legendary wild horses have been roaming the beaches of Corolla Outer Banks for over 400 years
Limited - NJDOT - Chris Lockwood

NJDOT crew supervisor shares first-hand experiences from 15 years spent working on state and interstate highways

Just In

Must Read

Education

Villanova University to take over Cabrini campus following academic year
cabrini villanova finalize agreement

Sponsored

How to maximize your investment strategy
Purchased - A private banker advising a couple

Men's Health

Using a cell phone often may impact one's sperm count, study finds
Cell Phones Sperm Count

Music

How to preorder 'A Philly Special Christmas Special,' the Eagles' second holiday album
Philly Special Christmas

Eagles

Mailbag: Predicting the Eagles' record during their upcoming difficult six-game stretch
110323JalenHurtsPatrickMahomes

Family-Friendly

Franklin Institute's 'Wondrous Space' exhibit lets kids build their own rockets and astronaut suits
Space rover Franklin Institute

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved