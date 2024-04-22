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April 22, 2024

Your guide to recycling clothing, makeup, electronics, batteries and more in Philly

Finding services for specialty items can be a headache. Here are chain stores, city centers and local businesses that will take them.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Lifestyle Sustainability
Philadelphia recycling Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Items like clothing, shoes, electronics and batteries aren't accepted by Philadelphia's curbside recycling service. Here's where to take them instead.

In theory, recycling is as simple as placing items in a blue bin. But, as anyone who's tried to be a little greener knows, it's a lot more complicated than that.

First, there are the limitations of curbside recycling. Each week, Philadelphia collects paper, cardboard, aluminum, glass, some plastics and some additional metals. If you put out anything that's not on that list on trash day, it's likely to stay there — or get tossed into the garbage truck.

MORE: North Bowl to host sustainable fashion show for Earth Day

That leaves a ton of material that is recyclable on the table, from electronics and batteries to clothing that's too torn, ragged or stained for the thrift store. The other hard truth is that a lot of stuff collected for recycling actually winds up in the dump. Glass, for instance, can easily break in the truck or another part of its transit, which is a big reason why only 31% of glass containers are recycled in the United States.

To help you recycle more efficiently, PhillyVoice has collected a range of corporate chains, city services and local businesses that recycle specialty items. We prioritized spots that accept materials in any condition, and offer reasonably accessible drop-off options. We also tried to include companies with serious credentials wherever possible, like PAR-Recycle Works, an R2-certified electronics recycler in Nicetown that employs people returning from prison, and Helpsy, a certified B Corp specializing in textile recycling.

Click over to each servicer's site for more information on their recycling programs. And if you don't see a category that fits your needs, scroll all the way to the bottom for a few extra options:

Clothing

Helpsy
Locations: 2318 Washington Ave.; 413 N. 4th St.
What they take: Any clean clothing or shoes from any brand
Other things to know: Bundle donations in a closed plastic bag to keep them dry

H&M
Locations: 901 Market St.; 1455 Franklin Mills Cir.
What they take: Any clothing from any brand

Madewell
Location: 1729 Walnut St.
What they take: Any clean denim from any brand

Electronics

PAR-Recycle Works
Locations: 2024 W Hunting Park Ave., pop-up events
What they take: Computers, printers, cellphones, gaming consoles, cables and more
Other things to know: PAR-Recycle Works does not accept large appliances like dishwashers; it offers a pick-up service

City sanitation centers
Locations: 8401 State Rd.; 320 Domino Ln.; 3901 Delaware Ave.; 3033 S. 63rd St.; 2601 W. Glenwood Ave.; 5100 Grays Ferry Ave.
What they take: TVs, stereos, gaming consoles, "pretty much anything that doesn't work"

Staples
Locations: 1500 Chestnut St.; 1300 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd.; 2290 Oregon Ave.
What they take: Computers, smart watches, earbuds, tablets, printers and more
Other things to know: Staples will not accept TVs, air conditioners and large appliances

Best Buy
Locations: 2300 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd.; 9733 Roosevelt Blvd.
What they take: Hair dryers, vacuums, gaming consoles, phones and more
Other things to know: Best Buy does not accept air conditioners, most appliances and certain TVs

Makeup

Sephora
Locations: 1714 Chestnut St.; Fashion District
What they take: Cleaned out makeup and skin-care containers, including eyeliner pencils and compacts
Other things to know: Larger plastic items, cardboard, aluminum or glass bottles/jars should go to curbside recycling

Ulta
Locations: 1851 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd.; Fashion District
What they take: Cleaned out makeup and skin-care containers, including eyeliner pencils and compacts
Other things to know: Larger plastic items, cardboard, aluminum or glass bottles/jars should go to curbside recycling

L'Occitane
Location: 1606 Walnut St.
What they take: Cleaned out makeup and skin-care containers, including eyeliner pencils and compacts
Other things to know: Larger plastic items, cardboard, aluminum or glass bottles/jars should go to curbside recycling

Nordstrom Rack
Location: 1700 Chestnut St.
What they take: Cleaned out makeup and skin-care containers, including eyeliner pencils and compacts
Other things to know: As with the other services, refrain from donating anything that curbside recycling will accept

Batteries

City sanitation centers

Locations: 8401 State Rd.; 320 Domino Ln.; 3901 Delaware Ave.; 3033 S. 63rd St.; 2601 W. Glenwood Ave.; 5100 Grays Ferry Ave.
What they take: Lithium, lead-acid and rechargeable batteries

Home Depot
Locations: 1651 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd.; 2200 Oregon Ave.; 2539 Castor Ave.
What they take: Lead-acid and rechargeable batteries

Lowe's
Locations: 9701 East Roosevelt Blvd.; 3800 Aramingo Ave.; 2106 Christopher Columbus Blvd.; 1500 N. 50th St.
What they take: Rechargeable batteries

Staples
Locations: 1500 Chestnut St.; 1300 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd.; 2290 Oregon Ave.
What they take: Alkaline, lithium, lead-acid and rechargeable batteries

Plastic bags

Giant
Locations: 510 N. Broad St.; 801 Market St.; 60 N. 23rd St.; 2303 Bainbridge St.; 3401 Chestnut St.; 1004 N. 2nd St.; 1403 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd.; 2201 Cottman Ave.
What they take: Plastic bags

Target
Locations: 1900 Chestnut St.; 2001 Pennsylvania Ave.; 456 N. 5th St.; 1020 Broad St.; 1 Mifflin St.; 4000 Monument Rd.; 2701 Castor Ave.; 7162 Ridge Ave.; 7400 Bustleton Ave.
What they take: Plastic bags and bubble wrap

Home Depot
Locations: 1651 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd.; 2200 Oregon Ave.; 2539 Castor Ave.
What they take: Plastic bags

Lowe's
Locations: 9701 East Roosevelt Blvd.; 3800 Aramingo Ave.; 2106 Christopher Columbus Blvd.; 1500 N. 50th St.
What they take: Plastic bags

Light bulbs

City sanitation centers
Locations: 8401 State Rd.; 320 Domino Ln.; 3901 Delaware Ave.; 3033 S. 63rd St.; 2601 W. Glenwood Ave.; 5100 Grays Ferry Ave.
What they take: Fluorescent bulbs

Home Depot
Locations: 1651 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd.; 2200 Oregon Ave.; 2539 Castor Ave.
What they take: Compact fluorescent bulbs

Lowe's
Locations: 9701 East Roosevelt Blvd.; 3800 Aramingo Ave.; 2106 Christopher Columbus Blvd.; 1500 N. 50th St.
What they take: Compact fluorescent bulbs

Glass

Bottle Underground
Location: Bok Building (1901 S. 9th St.)
What they take: Clean, unbroken bottle and jar glass
Other things to know: Bring glass in cardboard boxes to the yellow loading dock on Mifflin Street between 8th and 9th streets every other Saturday from noon-2 p.m. or Tuesdays and Thursdays by appointment

Good Buy Supply
Location: 1737 E. Passyunk Ave.
What they take: Clean, unbroken bottle and jar glass

Anything else 

Have something you want to recycle that's not listed above? Rabbit Recycling, which partners with some of the businesses listed above, hauls an extensive list of items — excluding hazardous waste, pressurized vessels and tanks, razor blades and broken glass — for a fee. Retrievr, another private pickup service, accepts some of the electronics the providers above do not, like air conditioners, televisions and mini fridges.

The city's sanitation centers will also recycle latex or water-based paint cans, as long as you solidify their contents with an absorbent material like kitty litter or newspaper. Good Buy Supply will take stainless steel razor blades from any brand, and around the holiday season, Mom's Organic Market will take your burned-out string lights.

This story has been updated to reflect shifting recycling programs and store closures.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Lifestyle Sustainability Philadelphia Batteries Glass Clothing Electronics Plastics Paint Makeup Recycling

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