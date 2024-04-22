Your guide to recycling clothing, makeup, electronics, batteries and more in Philly

In theory, recycling is as simple as placing items in a blue bin. But, as anyone who's tried to be a little greener knows, it's a lot more complicated than that.

First, there are the limitations of curbside recycling. Each week, Philadelphia collects paper, cardboard, aluminum, glass, some plastics and some additional metals. If you put out anything that's not on that list on trash day, it's likely to stay there — or get tossed into the garbage truck.

That leaves a ton of material that is recyclable on the table, from electronics and batteries to clothing that's too torn, ragged or stained for the thrift store. The other hard truth is that a lot of stuff collected for recycling actually winds up in the dump. Glass, for instance, can easily break in the truck or another part of its transit, which is a big reason why only 31% of glass containers are recycled in the United States.

To help you recycle more efficiently, PhillyVoice has collected a range of corporate chains, city services and local businesses that recycle specialty items. We prioritized spots that accept materials in any condition, and offer reasonably accessible drop-off options. We also tried to include companies with serious credentials wherever possible, like PAR-Recycle Works, an R2-certified electronics recycler in Nicetown that employs people returning from prison, and Helpsy, a certified B Corp specializing in textile recycling.

Click over to each servicer's site for more information on their recycling programs. And if you don't see a category that fits your needs, scroll all the way to the bottom for a few extra options:

Clothing