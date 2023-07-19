Where to watch the 2023 Women's World Cup matches in the Philly region

The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup — hosted by Australia and New Zealand — kicks off early Thursday morning, and if all goes well, Americans will have much to cheer about.

Making their tournament debut Friday versus Vietnam, the U.S. Women's National Team is the overwhelming favorite to win the tournament. If they emerge victorious, it will be the team's third consecutive title.

Fans can view the full World Cup schedule online. Each of the U.S. team's matches will air on FOX and FOX Sports 1, and Philadelphians may recognize a familiar voice as Sixers play-by-play announcer Kate Scott will call games.

So far, the USWNT's matches are as follows (in EST):

• Friday, July 21 at 9 p.m. vs. Vietnam

• Wednesday, July 26 at 9 p.m. vs. Netherlands

• Tuesday, Aug. 1 at 3 a.m. vs. Portugal

Here are some of the bars and restaurants across the region that are celebrating the highly anticipated action of the Women's World Cup with special events and deals that coincide with the U.S. matches — the ones that air before 3 a.m. locally, anyway.

Know of any soccer bars in the Philly region that we've missed? Let us know and we'll add them to the mix!

Top Tomato | 116 S. 11th St., Philadelphia

Top Tomato pizza kitchen and bar will host two major viewing parties for the Women's World Cup on Friday, July 21 and Wednesday, July 26 (both at 9 p.m.). The bar has partnered with the Philadelphia chapter of the American Outlaws, a nonprofit group that supports U.S. soccer, to offer drink specials, game showings and soccer jersey giveaways.

Xfinity Live! | 1100 Pattison Ave., Philadelphia

Xfinity Live! entertainment super-venue is throwing two Women's World Cup watch parties to cheer on Team USA. The free-entry events are scheduled for Friday, July 21 at 4 p.m. and Wednesday, July 26 at 3 p.m. Fans can cheer for USWNT as they take on Vietnam and the Netherlands, watching the action unfold on the NBC Sports Arena's huge 58-foot screen.

Dock Street Brewery South | 2118 Washington Ave., Philadelphia

Dock Street South, Philly's award-winning woman-owned craft brewery, is hosting a watch party for the U.S. team's opening game against Vietnam on Friday, July 21. From 9-11 p.m., fans can watch the game on the brewery's big screen and enjoy late-night happy hour food and drink specials.



McGillin's Olde Ale House | 1310 Drury St., Philadelphia

McGillin's, Philly's oldest continuously operating tavern, will serve $5 pints of Truly during the following World Cup matches: July 20 (Nigeria vs. Canada), July 24 (Colombia vs. South Korea), July 26 (U.S. vs. Netherlands) and July 27 (Argentina vs. South Africa).

Brauhaus Schmitz | 718 South St., Philadelphia

At German beer hall Brauhaus Schmitz, a regular hangout of the Philadelphia Union fan club Sons of Ben, viewers can enjoy happy hour offerings from 4-7 p.m. before the bar shows the U.S. team's debut game on Friday, July 21 at 9 p.m.

Neshaminy Creek Brewing Company | 909 Ray Ave., Croydon, and 139 N. Main Street, Dublin

Neshaminy Creek craft brewery will air the U.S. matches at two of its Bucks County locations, in Croydon and Dublin, and will offer $4 drafts of Warehouse Lager during each game.

Off the Rail | 109 W. State Street, Media

Off the Rail pub in Media will show the U.S. games on its TVs and outdoor projector. During the games, patrons can enjoy the bar's new $10 summer cocktails and take advantage of daily drink specials.