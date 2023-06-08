More Sports:

June 08, 2023

Sixers broadcaster Kate Scott to call Women's World Cup games this summer

The announcer will be paired with former U.S. National Team player Danielle Slaton during the group stage of the tournament. Matches begin July 20

Kate Scott World Cup Provided Image/Kate Scott

Sixers play-by-play announcer Kate Scott has been picked to call Women's World Cup games for Fox Sports this summer. Scott will team up with former U.S. National Team player Danielle Slaton to cover group stage games.

76ers play-by-play broadcaster Kate Scott is returning to her roots this summer by broadcasting soccer.

Scott, who grew up in California playing club soccer, is adding the FIFA Women's World Cup to the list of sporting events she has called. She'll be paired with former U.S. National team defender Danielle Slaton to broadcast games during the group stage of the tournament, which runs from from July 20 to Aug. 20, FOX Sports revealed Thursday.

Scott previously called the men's Copa América and Gold Cup tournaments for FOX in 2021, and is calling National Women's Soccer League matches this summer. She tweeted about the opportunity to call the premiere women's soccer tournament, posting "Little by little, one walks far!"

"If Fox would have asked me to call this standing on one leg at the bottom of my pool, I would have said yes, because it's not often that the opportunity to call a World Cup comes across in anybody's career," Scott told the Inquirer. "I want to do whatever I can to support women's sports and to get our incredible female athletes as much exposure as possible. So if this is the way to do it, I'm more than happy to do that."

Though the Women's World Cup is being played in Australia and New Zealand, Scott and Slaton will call the group stage matches from the FOX studio in Los Angeles, California. The group stage is slated to end Aug. 3. 

JP Dellacamera and Aly Wagner will serve as the network's top announcer pairing. The other pairings include Jacqui Oatley and Lori Lindsey, John Strong and Kyndra de St. Aubin, and Jenn Hildreth and Warren Barton. 

The in-studio team will include analysts Carli Lloyd, Alexi Lalas, Karina LeBlanc, Kate Gill, Heather O'Reilly, Ariane Hingst and Stu Holden, with host Rob Stone. 

After Scott finishes calling the Women's World Cup, she will start will broadcast several preseason NFL games for the Seattle Seahawks before returning to her role with the Sixers. 

Scott is the only woman to have called play-by-play action for the NFL, NHL, NBA, NCAA football and the Olympics. Now, she's adding the Women's World Cup to that list.

