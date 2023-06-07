Sixers broadcaster Kate Scott is the new (preseason) voice for the Seahawks

Kate Scott just got a new NFL gig, but when it comes to her play-by-play role with the Sixers, she isn't going anywhere.

Announced Wednesday, Scott will be the lead play-by-play voice for the Seattle Seahawks' preseason broadcasts through August, then – per her own follow-up – will head back to Philly afterward to get going for the Sixers again.

So if you saw a tweet that made you jump at first, relax. A very key word was missing there.

Anyway, with this extra job, Scott will have called games for the NHL, NBA, Olympics, college football, and soon enough, the NFL.

She was hired as the Sixers' next play-by-play broadcaster ahead of the 2021-22 season, which tasked her with the impossible of having to succeed longtime voice Marc Zumoff, but she's since grown into her own in the role and will continue to do so heading into year 3 with the team.

So more "Bang! Bang! Georges Niang!" calls to come, provided of course the Sixers can re-sign him.

Follow Nick on Twitter: @itssnick

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports