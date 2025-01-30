More Sports:

January 30, 2025

Who is better, Eagles or Chiefs: Offense edition

The Eagles have one of the best rushing attacks in the NFL, but how does their passing attack measure up?

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
013025JalenHurtsPatrickMahomes Michael Chow/Imagn Images

Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes

Throughout the week of the Super Bowl, we'll take a much more detailed look at the Philadelphia Eagles' and Kansas City Chiefs' rosters, and how they match up. But for now, let's take an initial look at their starting lineups, and try to figure out which team is better, on paper. We'll start with the offense.

Quarterback

When dissecting Jalen Hurts' career and even just his 2024 season, opinions are all over the map. Let's look at the pros and cons.

Pros:

• He doesn't turn the ball over. He has gone nine straight games without throwing an INT, and he has thrown just one INT in his last 15 games. That's a pretty big "pro."

• He is a weapon with his legs, in a number of different ways:

  1. He can rip off long runs if you don't account for him on zone reads.
  2. He is effective on designed QB runs.
  3. The Brotherly Shove is a cheat code play.
  4. He keeps opposing defenses honest on zone reads, taking attention away from Saquon Barkley.
  5. He can escape pressure on dropbacks and make off-schedule plays.

• Throws a pretty deep ball down the sideline.

• Underrated accuracy from the pocket.

• He's 46-20 in regular season games, and 5-3 in the playoffs. He has also shown up in big games, notably the 2022 Super Bowl, and the 2024 NFC Championship Game.

Cons:

• He holds onto the ball for an eternity.

• He is too cautious at times, and can be hesitant to throw with anticipation, preferring instead to see the receiver come open before he'll let it rip. (The above con and this one go hand-in-hand.)

• He has been hesitant to work the middle of the field.

While not a top 10 passer in the NFL, Hurts is pretty clearly a top 10 quarterback, as he probably doesn't get enough credit for his contributions to the best rushing attack in the NFL.

There really isn't a pros and cons list for Mahomes. It's just all pros. Like, he's even an elite flopper. When his career is over he'll be in the conversation for greatest football player of all time.

Edge: Chiefs, duh.

Running back

The Chiefs' RB1 this season was Kareem Hunt, with Isiah Pacheco playing more of a supporting role. Let's just do Saquon Barkley's numbers vs. all the Chiefs' running backs' numbers, combined

 RB (reg season + playoffs)Rush Yards YPC TD 
 Saquon Barkley, Eagles411 2447 6.0 18 
 All the Chiefs' RBs combined394 1451 3.7 11 


Edge: Eagles, duh.

Wide receiver

A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith form one of the best WR duos in the NFL, though they took a bit of a back seat to Barkley and the rushing attack this season. The Eagles WR3 is just in there to run clear-outs (Jahan Dotson) or block (Johnny Wilson). Opposing defenses barely even need to cover those guys.

The Chiefs' one big loss this season was Rashee Rice, whose season was off to a great start before he injured his LCL and hamstring. The Chiefs' top receivers' numbers:

Chiefs WRs Rec Yards YPC TD 
Xavier Worthy59 638 10.8 
DeAndre Hopkins 41 437 10.7 
Justin Watson 21 289 13.1 
Juju Smith-Schuster 18 231 12.8 
Hollywood Brown 91 10.1 


Worthy ran the fastest 40 time in the history of the NFL Combine, and is the Chiefs' most dangerous receiver. Brown only played in two regular season games, but he played the second-most snaps of the receivers in the AFC Championship Game.

Otherwise, the Chiefs have a couple of recognizable names in Hopkins and Smith-Schuster, who are both experienced vets, but have played better football at other points in their careers.

Edge: Eagles

Tight end

After missing significant time during the regular season, Dallas Goedert has been a bit of an X-factor in these playoffs, as he has caught 15 passes for 188 yards and a highlight reel TD.

Travis Kelce has nine catches for 136 yards and a TD (in one fewer game).

In my opinion, Kelce has long since overtaken Rob Gronkowski as the greatest tight end in NFL history, and he remains the best skill position player in the Chiefs' offense.

Edge: Chiefs

Offensive line

The Eagles' and Chiefs' offensive lines look like so:

 TeamLT LG RG RT 
 EaglesJordan Mailata Landon Dickerson Cam Jurgens Mekhi Becton Lane Johnson 
 ChiefsJoe Thuney Mike Caliendo Creed Humphrey Trey Smith Jawaan Taylor 


The Chiefs tried a few different guys at LT, but none of them played well, so they moved Thuney, formerly the LG, out to LT, and he has solidified the position. Still, the Chiefs have holes at LG and RT.

The Eagles have the best offensive line in the NFL. Mailata, Dickerson, Jurgens, and Johnson all either made the Pro Bowl or the All-Pro team, and Becton has had a resurgent season at RG.

Edge: Eagles

Position Eagles Chiefs Advantage 
QB Jalen Hurts Patrick Mahomes Chiefs 
RB Saquon Barkley Kareem Hunt Eagles 
WR1 A.J. Brown Xavier Worthy Eagles 
WR2 DeVonta Smith Hollywood Brown Eagles 
WR3 Jahan Dotson DeAndre Hopkins Chiefs 
TE Dallas Goedert Travis Kelce Chiefs 
LT Jordan Mailata Joe Thuney Eagles 
LG Landon Dickerson Mike Caliendo Eagles 
Cam Jurgens Creed Humphrey Chiefs 
RG Mekhi Becton Trey Smith Chiefs 
RT Lane Johnson Jawaan Taylor Eagles 

Tale of the tape
Eagles: 6

Chiefs: 5

The Chiefs have a significant edge at the most important position on the field, but the Eagles have the far better rushing attack.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl

Videos

Featured

Limited - Rite Aid Pharmacist Helping Customer

My pharmacist can do that? 5 services you didn’t know your pharmacy provides
Sonny's cocktail joint reopening

Live! Restaurant Week 2025

Just In

Must Read

Accidents

Temple student dies after falling from light pole during Eagles celebrations

Temple Tyler Sabapathy

Sponsored

Live! Restaurant Week 2025

LiveCasino-Native-012725-Restaurant

Entertainment

Amanda Seyfried felt she 'owed something to Philly' in taking on role

amanda seyfried long bright river peacock

Prevention

A new blood test accurately screens for colorectal cancer, researchers say

Colon Cancer Screening

Parties

Philadelphia Film Society to roll out the red carpet for Oscars party, screening

philadelphia film society oscars party

Eagles

Are the Eagles and Chiefs becoming true rivals?

Andy Reid Nick Sirianni Super Bowl LVII

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved