More Health:

November 17, 2024

Carrots sold at Trader Joe's, Wegmans recalled due to potential E. coli contamination

The products have been linked to a deadly E. coli outbreak that has sickened people in Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
Health News Recalls
carrot recall e. coli Provided Image/Grimmway Farms

Organic whole and baby carrots (including the product pictured above) have been recalled by Grimmway Farms due to potential E. coli contamination.

Carrots sold at grocery stores such as Trader Joe's and Wegmans are being recalled after being linked to a deadly multi-state E. coli outbreak.

Grimmway Farms has issued a recall of some of its organic whole carrots and organic baby carrots that were sold under multiple labels including Trader Joe's, Wegmans, Bunny-luv, Nature's Promise, Simple Truth and 365. The products, which may be contaminated with E. coli, should no longer be available for purchase in grocery stores but may be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers, the company said.

MORE: Lunchables will no longer be offered as part of the National School Lunch Program

The recalled organic whole carrots were available for purchase at retailers nationwide from Aug. 14 through Oct. 23, and the recalled organic baby carrots had best-if-used-by dates ranging from Sept. 11 through Nov. 12. California-based Grimmway Farms has posted a list of the potentially affected products, as well as photos of the labels, online. People who have the products should not eat them, and should throw them away and sanitize any surfaces they touched. 

The Grimmway Farms carrots were potentially contaminated with Shiga toxin-producing Escherichia coli (E. coli) bacteria. The FDA and CDC are investigating an E. coli outbreak linked to the Grimmway Farms carrots that has so far included 39 illnesses, 15 hospitalizations and one death. Pennsylvania and New Jersey have had 1-2 illnesses each in the outbreak.

E. coli can cause serious and sometimes-fatal infections in young kids, elderly people and those with weakened immune systems. Symptoms — which can begin anywhere from a few days after consuming contaminated food or up to nine days later — can include severe stomach cramps, diarrhea, fever, nausea and vomiting, according to the FDA. Some E. coli infections can cause severe bloody diarrhea and lead to conditions, like high blood pressure, chronic kidney disease and neurologic problems.

"We take our role in ensuring the safety and quality of our products seriously," Grimmway Farms CEO Jeff Huckaby said in a release. "The health of our customers and the integrity of our products are our highest priorities, and we are conducting a thorough review of our growing, harvest, and processing practices. Our food safety team is working with our suppliers and health authorities."

Follow Franki & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @wordsbyfranki | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Franki Rudnesky

Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff

franki@phillyvoice.com

Read more Health News Recalls Philadelphia Illness Trader Joe's E. coli Wegmans Food & Drink

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Veterans Nursing Scholars

These veterans are on track to become nurses through a scholarship program created to address the nursing shortage
Limited - Temple Health - Lungs 4

The Temple Healthy Chest Initiative offers lifesaving screenings

Just In

Must Read

Government

Stadium workers would get raises under City Council bill

Aramark workers prevailing wage

Personal Finance

Regional consumers’ spending and saving habits remain flexible in challenging economy

Purchased - Person holding a receipt at the grocery store

Travel

Norwegian Cruise Line plans second ship in Philly for Caribbean voyages

Norwegian Pearl Philly

Eagles

Eagles-Commanders Week 11 injury report, with analysis

111224BrianRobinson

Holiday

Chestnut Hill's Holiday Garden Railway to return early

Chestnut Hill holidays

Sixers

Report: Sixers' Tyrese Maxey to miss couple of weeks with hamstring injury

Tyrese-Maxey-Sixers-Clippers-11.6.24-NBA.jpg

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved