Baltimore's Wild Kombucha is coming to Philly Whole Foods, Giant

Judging by the sheer size of the kombucha section in any grocery store fridge, Philly is pretty into the sparkling probiotic beverage.

While locally brewed, Inspired Brews, is a popular choice among Philadelphians, the locals don’t seem to discriminate against nonlocal kombucha brews, with California-based GTS Kombucha leading the pack.

Now, Philadelphians — and the rest of the Mid-Atlantic region — will be able to get their hands on a new kombucha brand, Wild Kombucha, coming to local Whole Foods and Giant grocery stores in coming months, according to a press release.

The Baltimore-based brewery will be landing in Whole Foods as of Sept. 1 and Giant as of Oct. 1.

The brand offers eight flavors: Blueberry Yerba Maté, Tart Ginger Cherry, Watermelon Hops, Ginger Grapefruit, Elderberry, Mango Peach, Apple Spice and Upbeet. The brand also intends to launch a new flavor, Blood Orange CBD, on Oct. 1.

The 12-ounce glass bottles reportedly will cost $3.49 at both Giant and Whole Foods.

Kombucha is a popular nonalcoholic wellness beverage that is thought to be a potential source of probiotics, which are known to improve digestion, inflammation and overall health, according to Healthline.