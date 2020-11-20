More News:

November 20, 2020

Philly teen charged with attempted murder in shooting outside Willow Grove Mall

The investigation remains ongoing with Abington police

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Willow Grove Mall Shoot Street View/Google

Abington police continue to investigate a shooting incident that stemmed from an argument at the Willow Grove Mall on Nov. 15, 2020. Heyzer Perez Maldonado, 18, is charged with attempted homicide and related offenses.

Abington Township police have charged an 18-year-old Philadelphia man who allegedly opened fire last weekend in a parking lot at the Willow Grove Mall.

Heyzer Perez-Maldonado was arrested this week in connection with the Nov. 15 incident, which occurred in the lot outside the mall's Primark store.

Perez-MaldonadoSource/Abington PD

Police responded to the scene around 6 p.m. last Sunday and found the shooting victim on the pavement near the mall's second level entrance doors. The person was transported to Abington-Jefferson Hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators determined that the shooting occurred after a verbal altercation inside the mall.

With assistance from Philadelphia police, authorities in Abington later arrested Perez-Maldonado, who has been charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, and carrying a firearm without a license.

Perez-Maldonado is being held by Abington police ahead of a preliminary arraignment.

The investigation is considered active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Abington Police Department's Detective Division at (267) 536-1101.

