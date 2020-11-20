More News:

November 20, 2020

N.J. man found dead in jail after arrest for targeting ex's Chester County home

Ryan Elliott, 30, was charged with attempted murder in Nov.12 incident

Michael Tanenbaum
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Deaths
Ryan Elliott Jail

The Monmouth County Sherriff's Office confirmed 30-year-old Ryan Elliott was found dead in his jail cell Tuesday. Elliott was charged with attempted homicide after prosecutors said he cut the gas line to his ex's home in Chester County, Pennsylvania, and left an incendiary device nearby.

A 30-year-old New Jersey man was found dead in his jail cell Tuesday after he was charged earlier this week with attempted murder for the cutting the gas line to his ex's home in Chester County, authorities said.

Ryan Elliott, of Middletown, was charged Monday after an investigation into the incident at the home in Whiteland Township. 

According to prosecutors, Elliott had cut the gas line during the overnight hours of Nov. 12 and left an incendiary device nearby. Five people were asleep at the property, but the homeowner noticed the smell of gas and contacted police.

The Monmouth County Sheriff's Office confirmed Wednesday that Elliott was found dead in his jail cell early Tuesday morning, according to the Associated Press.

Officials said the jail followed proper procedures and protocols. Elliott could not be revived.

Elliott was awaiting extradition to Chester County.

His death remains under investigation, but is not considered suspicious.

Michael Tanenbaum

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Deaths New Jersey Crime Jails Monmouth County Chester County

