November 16, 2020

N.J. man charged with attempted murder for allegedly cutting gas line to ex's Chester County home

Investigators say five people were asleep at the property

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Chester Gas Elliott Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Chester County prosecutors filed charges against Ryan D. Elliott, 30, of Leonardo, New Jersey, for allegedly cutting the gas line to a home in West Whiteland Township, where a former romantic partner lives with family members, investigators said.

Ryan D. Elliott, 30, of Monmouth County, was arrested in Leonardo last week following an investigation of the incident.

West Whiteland Township police responded to a home in the Whiteland Woods development around 5:15 a.m. Thursday. Investigators said the homeowner reported a strong natural gas smell in the residence.

When the homeowner checked the basement, they found that the gas line had been cut, threatening the lives of five people who had been asleep inside the home.

Further investigation revealed that an unknown person had made entry into the home, police said. An incendiary device was found in close proximity to the cut gas line.

According to prosecutors, Elliott was previously in a relationship with one of the family members inside the home. That person had an active Protection from Abuse Order against Elliott.

In addition to the attempted murder charge, Elliott faces counts of aggravated assault, burglary, arson and recklessly endangering another person.

An investigation into the incident remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact West Whiteland Township Detective Scott Pezick at (484) 875-6021.

