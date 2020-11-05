Homicide at Bensalem chiropractic office under investigation

A 64-year-old man was found dead Monday evening at a chiropractic office in Bensalem, prompting authorities to open up a homicide investigation.



Police were called to the scene of Sowa Chiropractic Office, located at 3161 Hulmeville Road, for what was originally reported to them as a medical emergency.

When investigators arrived, they found the victim, James Sowa, deceased. The location served as Sowa's office and residence, police said.

Sowa was examined by the Bucks County Coroner's Office, who ruled the death a homicide. The cause of death was determined to be blunt force trauma to the head.

Authorities are seeking information about any suspicious activity that may have occurred at this office between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Nov. 2.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to call Bensalem police at (215) 633 3719.