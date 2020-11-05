More News:

November 05, 2020

Homicide at Bensalem chiropractic office under investigation

Police say victim died of blunt force trauma to head

By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Bensalem police and Bucks County detectives are investigating the death of 64-year-old James Sowa, who was found Nov. 2 at his residence and chiropractic office located at 3161 Hulmeville Road, north of Street Road.

A 64-year-old man was found dead Monday evening at a chiropractic office in Bensalem, prompting authorities to open up a homicide investigation.

Police were called to the scene of Sowa Chiropractic Office, located at 3161 Hulmeville Road, for what was originally reported to them as a medical emergency.

When investigators arrived, they found the victim, James Sowa, deceased. The location served as Sowa's office and residence, police said.

Sowa was examined by the Bucks County Coroner's Office, who ruled the death a homicide. The cause of death was determined to be blunt force trauma to the head.

Authorities are seeking information about any suspicious activity that may have occurred at this office between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Nov. 2.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to call Bensalem police at (215) 633 3719.

Michael Tanenbaum
