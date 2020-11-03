More News:

November 03, 2020

Man arrested in attempted abduction of Philly dogwalker, police say

Two civilians intervened to help victim Monday afternoon

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Abductions
Philly abductions Police Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Jacob Alex Montague, 34, was arrested after Philadelphia police linked him to three attempted abductions of women on Sunday, Nov. 1 and Monday, Nov. 2.

Philadelphia police have arrested a man in connection to a series of abduction attempts that took place in the city over the past two days.

Jacob Alex Montague, a 34-year-old homeless man, was taken into custody Tuesday and faces charges of attempted kidnapping, stalking, aggravated assault, unlawful restraint, false imprisonment and related offenses, police said.

A 26-year-old woman was walking her dog in the area of 24th and Locust streets around 5:30 p.m. Monday when Monague allegedly ran up behind her with a knife. Police said the woman was pulled into Montague's vehicle as she fought with him, screaming for help.

Two witnesses came to the victim's aid and were able to pull her from the vehicle. The victim suffered a laceration to her left ring finger that required six stitches.

Police said the victim's Air Pod and a knife belonging to Montague were found inside his vehicle.

In another incident that took place around 11:20 p.m. Sunday, police responded to the 2000 block of Rittenhouse Square for a report of an abduction in progress.

Jacob Alex MontagueSource/Philadelphia Police Department

Jacob Alex Montague

A 28-year-old woman told investigators that an Asian male had approached her with a knife and ordered her to come with him. The woman ran from the suspect to her apartment, where she met police. On Monday, the woman spoke with investigators and identified Montague as the man who attempted to abduct her.

Pennsylvania State Police currently are investigating a third incident that occurred Monday afternoon that allegedly involved Montague. Another woman told authorities a man followed her from Philadelphia to Glenn Mills, making multiple attempts to get her to pull over as he followed her for more than an hour around 3 p.m.

State police had stopped the vehicle, but released Montague pending further investigation, hours before the 26-year-old victim was attacked.

An investigation into the incidents remains ongoing.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Abductions Philadelphia Crime Center City Police

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

There's a 'Donald Trump loves Jerry Jones & the Cowboys' banner flying around Philly on election day
trump-cowboys-hires_110320

2020 Election

U.S. Department of Justice sending Civil Rights Division to Philly on Election Day
election day polling place

Health News

How COVID-19 death counts become the stuff of conspiracy theories
COVID-19 Conspiracy Theories

Sixers

If you're expecting Sixers trades, Daryl Morey cautions they might have to wait
22_Tobias_Harris_Sixers_76ersvsCeltics_KateFrese.jpg

Food & Drink

2SP Brewing creates fall beer inspired by Philadelphia Union fans
Sons of Ben beer.jpg

Fitness

Philly Dance Fitness hosting virtual 'Hamilton' class
Hamilton musical masterclass

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - The Philadelphia 2401 pennsylvania ave

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian: Rarely available 2 bedroom (combination of a studio and 1 bedroom) penthouse showcasing Art Museum and city skyline views, 57’ balcony, floor-to-ceiling windows, high ceilings, and wood floors. 1,918 sf. $739,900.
Limited - Allan Domb Independence Place - 241 6th street 1010

FOR SALE! Independence Place: Beautifully maintained 1 bedroom offering private balcony, treetop views of Society Hill, light-filled rooms and renovated bathroom. 940 sf. $339,900.
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved