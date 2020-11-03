Man arrested in attempted abduction of Philly dogwalker, police say

Philadelphia police have arrested a man in connection to a series of abduction attempts that took place in the city over the past two days.

Jacob Alex Montague, a 34-year-old homeless man, was taken into custody Tuesday and faces charges of attempted kidnapping, stalking, aggravated assault, unlawful restraint, false imprisonment and related offenses, police said.

A 26-year-old woman was walking her dog in the area of 24th and Locust streets around 5:30 p.m. Monday when Monague allegedly ran up behind her with a knife. Police said the woman was pulled into Montague's vehicle as she fought with him, screaming for help.

Two witnesses came to the victim's aid and were able to pull her from the vehicle. The victim suffered a laceration to her left ring finger that required six stitches.



Police said the victim's Air Pod and a knife belonging to Montague were found inside his vehicle.

In another incident that took place around 11:20 p.m. Sunday, police responded to the 2000 block of Rittenhouse Square for a report of an abduction in progress.

A 28-year-old woman told investigators that an Asian male had approached her with a knife and ordered her to come with him. The woman ran from the suspect to her apartment, where she met police. On Monday, the woman spoke with investigators and identified Montague as the man who attempted to abduct her.

Pennsylvania State Police currently are investigating a third incident that occurred Monday afternoon that allegedly involved Montague. Another woman told authorities a man followed her from Philadelphia to Glenn Mills, making multiple attempts to get her to pull over as he followed her for more than an hour around 3 p.m.

State police had stopped the vehicle, but released Montague pending further investigation, hours before the 26-year-old victim was attacked.

An investigation into the incidents remains ongoing.