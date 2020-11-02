More News:

November 02, 2020

Historic Old City restaurant City Tavern closes after 26 years

Coronavirus pandemic claims another storied Philadelphia eatery

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Business Closures
City Tavern Philly Google/Street View

City Tavern opened on 2nd Street in Old City in 1994. The Revolutionary era property, dating back to 1773, is owned by the National Park Service. Chef Walter Staib's long-running restaurant closed for good on Oct. 31, 2020 amid hardships caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

City Tavern, one of Philadelphia's most historic dining experiences, has closed for good as a result of hardships caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the restaurant's owner announced.

Located at 138 South 2nd St., City Tavern is housed in a building that dates back to 1773. It was an unofficial meeting place for delegates of the Continental Congress, serving as a scene of numerous Revolutionary era events attended by the nation's most prominent founders.

Restaurateur and cookbook author Walter Staib, who has more than 650 restaurants around the world, said Monday on Facebook that his flagship, City Tavern, would be no more.

Happy days 26 years ago. Unfortunately, we announce today that the City Tavern is ceasing operations after many years. What a legendary and memorable journey.

Posted by Walter Staib on Monday, November 2, 2020

Staib told the Philadelphia Business Journal that City Tavern relied on overseas tourism for about 40% of its business. When the coronavirus pandemic hit, Staib was already nearing the end of his lease with the National Park Service. With business grinding to a halt, he decided not to renew his lease as a concessionaire.

The building contains three floors of dining rooms that can hold up to 300 guests. The restaurant's large staff had been pared down during the pandemic.

Staib, who received congressional approval to open the restaurant in 1994, said he expects the property will undergo major renovations before it is reopened. It's unclear what the future holds for the historic site.

City Tavern is the latest in a string of Philadelphia restaurants to shut down as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf announced last week that Pennsylvania will waive $27.7 million in 2021 liquor license fees to help support restaurants, bars, caterers and hospitality businesses heavily impacted by the pandemic.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Business Closures Philadelphia Restaurants Covid-19

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Daryl Morey sends clear message on first day with Sixers — this is Joel Embiid's team
Joel-Embiid-Ear_041420_usat

Legislation

City Council passes bill that would ban use of 'less lethal' munitions by cops at Philly protests
tear gas ban Philly

Illness

Psoriasis medications don't increase risk for severe COVID-19, analysis finds
Psoriasis COVID-19 risk

Eagles

Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles-Cowboys game
Eagles-Cowboys-Carson-Wentz_110120

Food & Drink

Charisse McGill creates French Toast Bites Ale with Doylestown Brewing Co.
French Toast Bites Ale

Arts & Culture

Students get in free on College Night at the Barnes Foundation
Barnes Foundation College Night

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - The Philadelphia 2401 pennsylvania ave

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian: Rarely available 2 bedroom (combination of a studio and 1 bedroom) penthouse showcasing Art Museum and city skyline views, 57’ balcony, floor-to-ceiling windows, high ceilings, and wood floors. 1,918 sf. $739,900.
Limited - Allan Domb Independence Place - 241 6th street 1010

FOR SALE! Independence Place: Beautifully maintained 1 bedroom offering private balcony, treetop views of Society Hill, light-filled rooms and renovated bathroom. 940 sf. $339,900.
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved