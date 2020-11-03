Supreme Court to hear Philadelphia foster care case involving LGBTQ rights, religious freedom

The U.S. Supreme Court will hear a case on Wednesday that originated in Philadelphia between the city and a Catholic foster care agency.

The case arose in 2018 from a dispute between an archdioceses-affiliated agency, Catholic Social Services, and the City of Philadelphia. That year, the city had let its contract with the agency expire due to the agency's refusal to verify same-sex couples as foster parents, prompting legal pushback from the foster care agency.

Catholic Social Services sued the city in 2018, arguing that they had violated their constitutional right to religious freedom by ending the contract. The city said it was merely upholding its own citywide nondiscrimination policy.