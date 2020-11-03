Facebook, Twitter fact-check President Trump's social media posts about Pennsylvania voting

On Twitter, users aren't able to see Trump's tweet without first reading a warning from the company.

"Some or all of the content shared in this tweet is disputed and might be misleading about an election or other civic process," a message shown before the tweet reads.

On Facebook, users are greeted with a similar fact-checking on Trump's post. Users are able to see his message but it is accompanied by a statement in bold from Facebook attached below the post.

"Both voting by mail and voting in person have a long history of trustworthiness in the US. Voter fraud is extremely rare across voting methods," Facebook's statement reads.