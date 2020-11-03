Facebook, Twitter fact-check President Trump's social media posts about Pennsylvania voting

November 03, 2020
President Donald Trump's social media posts about Pennsylvania mail-in voting were partially censored on Monday as Twitter and Facebook warned they contained misinformation.
The companies both added a warning to his messages about a U.S. Supreme Court ruling on the counting of Pennsylvania mail-in ballots.
In messages posted Monday night, Trump called the ruling "a VERY dangerous one," and said it would "allow rampant and unchecked cheating and will undermine our entire systems of laws."
The social media companies said the reason for the fact-checking was due to misleading content, and asserted the trustworthiness of the vote-by-mail system in Pennsylvania and the U.S. ahead of Election Day on Tuesday.
The Supreme Court decision on voting in Pennsylvania is a VERY dangerous one. It will allow rampant and unchecked cheating and will undermine our entire systems of laws. It will also induce violence in the streets. Something must be done!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 3, 2020
"Some or all of the content shared in this tweet is disputed and might be misleading about an election or other civic process," a message shown before the tweet reads.
On Facebook, users are greeted with a similar fact-checking on Trump's post. Users are able to see his message but it is accompanied by a statement in bold from Facebook attached below the post.
"Both voting by mail and voting in person have a long history of trustworthiness in the US. Voter fraud is extremely rare across voting methods," Facebook's statement reads.
This is not the first time that Trump's posts appeared with warnings during the 2020 election cycle. Twitter has included several warning labels on Trump's tweets for violating the platform's rules.
Pennsylvania is one of several key battleground states that is being closely watched as votes begin to be counted Tuesday.
