November 02, 2020

Presidential campaigns make final push for Pennsylvania

Kamala Harris hosting rally in Philly alongside singer John Legend

Pat Ralph Headshot
By Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff
Kamala Harris Philly Robin Buckson/The Detroit News/TNS/Sipa USA

Kamala Harris, the Democratic vice presidential nominee, will make a final pitch to Philadelphia voters Monday. Mike Pence, her Republican counterpart, will be in Western Pennsylvania.

Both presidential campaigns are holding events in Pennsylvania on the eve of Election Day, hoping to shore up the votes necessary to capture the battleground state's 20 electoral votes. 

Kamala Harris, the Democratic vice presidential nominee, and her husband, Doug Emhoff will rally supporters at a drive-in event in Philadelphia on Monday night. Singer John Legend, an alum of the University of Pennsylvania, will join her.

Emhoff will be campaigning in Bucks and Montgomery counties earlier in the day. Joe Biden and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, will host several campaign events in Western Pennsylvania.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump will visit Biden’s hometown of Scranton and Vice President Mike Pence will hold a pair of campaign events in Western Pennsylvania.

Both campaigns also spent time in Pennsylvania over the weekend. Biden held a rally in South Philly alongside new Sixers' head coach Doc Rivers.


Trump held four rallies, including on in Bucks County, on Saturday. 

The razor-sharp focus of both presidential campaigns on Pennsylvania underscores the view that the state is among several that could decide who controls the White House for the next four years. 

In September, a FiveThirtyEight analysis found that Pennsylvania may be the country's most important swing state. Polling indicates the race is close. Biden leads Trump by an average of four points in the state, according to Real Clear Politics.

Trump won Pennsylvania by less than 1% over Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election, becoming the first GOP presidential candidate to win the state since George H.W. Bush in 1988.

Mail-in and absentee ballots must be postmarked by no later than Tuesday in order to be counted. Voters are urged to deposit them in an official ballot drop box or return them to their county's election offices. 

Locally, there are satellite election offices in Philadelphia, Delaware, Chester, Montgomery and Bucks counties.

They also can be returned using the U.S. Postal Service, but ballots must be postmarked no later than Tuesday. Still, election officials have recommended voters avoid mailing their ballots due to USPS delays. 

Any ballot that arrives after polls close but before 5 p.m. Friday will be segregated and counted separately. Those that arrive after that deadline will not be counted.

