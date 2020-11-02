Mayor Kenney, City Commissioner Deeley call for Philly residents to exercise patience surrounding upcoming election

Election results across Pennsylvania are not expected to be officially called on Tuesday due to the record-number of voters submitting mail-in ballots as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Given a likely delay in the final results from the commonwealth and the role that Pennsylvania could play in deciding who wins the presidential election between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden, Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney and City Commissioner Lisa Deeley are asking city residents to be patient this week as ballots are counted.

“Patience brings calm,” Kenney and Deeley wrote in an open letter on Monday. “We know all Philadelphians have been through a difficult year, and you know the importance of this election.”

“If you should encounter frustrating or difficult situations on Election Day, let your inner strength guide you. Stay calm, stay respectful, stay above the fray. With your help, we are confident that our city will shine as an example of how to run an election right.”

Kenney and Deeley also asked residents to be kind to those working and waiting in line at one’s voting location.

“The people working your voting station and waiting with you are your neighbors,” Kenney and Deeley wrote. “They are doing their best. And remember that so long as you are in line by the time the polls close at 8 p.m., you will be able to vote.”

Despite the record-number of mail-in and absentee ballots that will be counted this week, city officials are still expecting strong in-person turnout and long lines at the polls on Election Day. Such lines could appear even longer due to the implementation of social distancing protocols at the city’s 718 in-person polling places.

Kenney and Deeley both wrote that the election comes down to “fairness, integrity, access, and accurate results.”

“They are not empty words or phrases,” Kenney and Deeley wrote. “They are the core of what we are trying to accomplish.”

The public is encouraged to report any potentially criminal attempts to interfere with voting and election activity by calling the District Attorney Office’s Election Task Force hotline at 215–686–9641.

Mail-in and absentee ballots must be postmarked by no later than this Tuesday in order to be counted for the election. They can be mailed using the U.S. Postal Service, deposited in an official ballot-collection drop box, or dropped off at their county board of elections office.

Ballots postmarked by Election Day that arrive after the polls close on Tuesday night, but before 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 6, will be segregated and counted separately.

Given how close Election Day is, people should strongly consider visiting a satellite election office to ensure timely delivery and return of their ballots. At these satellite locations, a registered voter can request a mail-in ballot, have it printed, vote and then submit the completed ballot.

Locally, there are satellite election offices in Philadelphia, as well as in Delaware County, Chester County, Montgomery County and Bucks County.

Roughly 2.4 million mail-in ballots have already been submitted in Pennsylvania, Sec. of State Kathy Boockvar said on Sunday.

For those who are not voting by mail, in-person voting is still taking place on Tuesday.

Pennsylvania's 20 electoral votes could decide the presidential election. A FiveThirtyEight analysis found Pennsylvania may be the country's most important swing state. If the Republican incumbent Trump wins Pennsylvania, he has an 84% chance of being re-elected. If the Democratic presidential nominee Biden is victorious, he has a 96% chance of winning the presidency.

Polling indicates that the race for Pennsylvania should be close. Biden leads Trump by an average of four points in the state, according to Real Clear Politics.

Trump won Pennsylvania by less than 1% over Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election, becoming the first GOP presidential candidate to win the state since George H.W. Bush in 1988.