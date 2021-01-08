More Culture:

January 08, 2021

'Shark Tank'-styled show featuring Philly entrepreneurs to hit Amazon Prime

On 'Wolf PAC of Philadelphia,' locals get business advice from Brian Dawkins and Tony Luke Jr., among others

Hannah Kanik
By Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff
Television Amazon Prime
Wolf PAC of Philadelphia Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

'Wolf PAC of Philadelphia,' a Philly-based business entertainment show inspired by 'Shark Tank,' debuts on Amazon Prime on Jan. 12, 2021.

The business entertainment show "Shark Tank" is getting a new competitor this year. 

"Wolf PAC of Philadelphia," a show created by two Philly natives looking to boost local entrepreneurs, will debut Tuesday on Amazon Prime.

The series will feature Philadelphia-area business experts and investors, known as "wolves," giving advice and funds to entrepreneurs seeking to grow their companies, the Philadelphia Business Journal reported.

Though the show draws inspiration from "Shark Tank," its concept differs sightly. After small business owners pitch their ideas, the wolves collectively decide whether to invest capital in the idea rather than battle one another for the best deal. 

"It's called the Wolf PAC on purpose because wolves hunt together," co-creator Kent Griswold told the Business Journal. "They work together as a team. No one wolf can actually bring down prey the way the pack does. By working together they can actually keep themselves fed."

The investors include Management Decisions System Inc. founder Leonard Lodish, marketing expert Jody Chang Cody, former Phillies broadcaster Leslie Gudel, now the managing director of Backswing Ventures, and Griswold. 

Business mentors, including Tony Luke Jr., "Eagles Insider" Dave Spadaro and former Eagles Seth Joyner and Brian Dawkins, will provide advice to the entrepreneurs.

The four-episode series was filmed in various city locations, including Lincoln Financial Field and Moshulu. 

Griswold worked with Craig Shoemaker, a stand-up comedian and television producer, to develop the series.

They said they show's regional approach will provide more companies a chance to receive business advice. "Shark Tank" receives thousands of applications each season, but only a few make the show.

Their goal is to bring the show to cities like Boston, Chicago and San Francisco in future seasons. 

Follow Hannah & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @hannah_kanik | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Hannah's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Hannah Kanik

Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff

hkanik@phillyvoice.com

Read more Television Amazon Prime Philadelphia Shark Tank

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Cape May man identified among rioters arrested by U.S. Capitol Police
Cape May Capitol Arrest

Eagles

Eagles 2021 mock draft roundup, version 1.0
010721DeVontaSmith

Food & Drink

Rittenhouse's a.bar is now a bottle shop selling natural wines
a.bar bottle shop

Illness

Pennsylvania confirms first case of U.K. coronavirus variant
Pennsylvania COVID-19 variant

Sponsored

John McMullen: Enough tanking talk — the Eagles have real problems to fix
Jason_Kelce_Eagles_Rams_Kate_Frese_092020

Fitness

Virtual greenhouse yoga offered for free by Fairmount Park Conservancy
Virtual greenhouse yoga

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - The Philadelphia 2401 pennsylvania ave

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian: Rarely available 2 bedroom (combination of a studio and 1 bedroom) penthouse showcasing Art Museum and city skyline views, 57’ balcony, floor-to-ceiling windows, high ceilings, and wood floors. 1,918 sf. $699,000.
Allan Domb - 219 s 18th st 1402

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse: Bright 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom on a high floor with oversized windows offering Billy Penn views atop City Hall and an open kitchen. 509 sf. $289,900.
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved