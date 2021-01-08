'Shark Tank'-styled show featuring Philly entrepreneurs to hit Amazon Prime

The business entertainment show "Shark Tank" is getting a new competitor this year.

"Wolf PAC of Philadelphia," a show created by two Philly natives looking to boost local entrepreneurs, will debut Tuesday on Amazon Prime.

The series will feature Philadelphia-area business experts and investors, known as "wolves," giving advice and funds to entrepreneurs seeking to grow their companies, the Philadelphia Business Journal reported.

Though the show draws inspiration from "Shark Tank," its concept differs sightly. After small business owners pitch their ideas, the wolves collectively decide whether to invest capital in the idea rather than battle one another for the best deal.

"It's called the Wolf PAC on purpose because wolves hunt together," co-creator Kent Griswold told the Business Journal. "They work together as a team. No one wolf can actually bring down prey the way the pack does. By working together they can actually keep themselves fed."



The investors include Management Decisions System Inc. founder Leonard Lodish, marketing expert Jody Chang Cody, former Phillies broadcaster Leslie Gudel, now the managing director of Backswing Ventures, and Griswold.

Business mentors, including Tony Luke Jr., "Eagles Insider" Dave Spadaro and former Eagles Seth Joyner and Brian Dawkins, will provide advice to the entrepreneurs.

The four-episode series was filmed in various city locations, including Lincoln Financial Field and Moshulu.

Griswold worked with Craig Shoemaker, a stand-up comedian and television producer, to develop the series.

They said they show's regional approach will provide more companies a chance to receive business advice. "Shark Tank" receives thousands of applications each season, but only a few make the show.

Their goal is to bring the show to cities like Boston, Chicago and San Francisco in future seasons.