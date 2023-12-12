More News:

December 12, 2023

Newly-reopened Fire Dept. ladder first to respond to deadly blaze in Spring Garden high-rise

One woman died after a 776-unit apartment building caught fire near the Benjamin Franklin Parkway on Monday night

John Paul Titlow
By John Paul Titlow
PhillyVoice Staff
Ladder 1 Spring Garden fire THOM CARROLL/for PhillyVoice

The Philadelphia Fire Dept.'s newly-reinstated Ladder 1 was the first fire station to respond to a deadly fire that erupted inside the Philadelphian Condominiums on Pennsylvania Ave. and 24th St. on Monday night. A woman in her 40s died in the blaze, authorities said.

A newly-reinstated fire station wasted no time proving its value to the city of Philadelphia on Monday.

Just hours after President Joe Biden spoke at Philadelphia Fire Dept. Ladder 1 in Fairmount to announce a federal grant allowing it to reopen after being decommissioned for 15 years, firefighters from the reopened fire company were first to arrive on the scene of a fire in a condominium high-rise in the Spring Garden section of the city.

One woman died in the fire, which started in the 776-unit Philadelphian Condominiums building on Pennsylvania Avenue and 24th Street around 11 p.m. on Monday night. The victim, a resident of the building in her 40s, has not been identified. 

The woman was rushed to the hospital after being discovered by firefighters inside an apartment on the 14th floor of the building, according to 6ABC. She did not survive. The fire is believed to have started in the woman’s apartment, authorities said.

The Philadelphian is one of the largest apartment buildings in the city, fire officials said. No other serious injuries were reported as a result of the fire, which authorities said may have caused water and smoke damage to about half a dozen apartment units.

Authorities are investigating what may have caused the fire.

Ladder 1 is one of three long-shuttered Philadelphia fire stations that can now reopen thanks to a $22.4 million grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency outlined by President Biden during his visit to Ladder 1 on Monday. Engine 6 in Fishtown and Ladder 11 in South Philadelphia will also reopen thanks to the influx of federal funds. All three fire companies closed in 2009.

During his remarks at the firehouse, Biden said that Ladder 1 would have been the closest truck to a devastating fire in Fairmount that killed 12 people in January 2022. That blaze originated on the top floor of a rowhome on the 800 block of North 23rd Street, spreading across the building's two units and ultimately killing three women and nine children. A family later sued the Philadelphia Housing Authority for overcrowding the building where the fire broke out. 

PhillyVoice Staff

johnpaul@phillyvoice.com

