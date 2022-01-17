Funeral service for Fairmount fire victims being held at the Liacouras Center

January 17, 2022
The funeral service for nine children and three adults who died in a fire at a Fairmount rowhome earlier this month is being held Monday morning.
The public memorial is being held at Temple University's Liacouras Center and is available to stream live through the Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church's website.
Temple President Jason Wingard is expected to make brief opening remarks when the service begins at 9 a.m. Rev. Dr. Alyn E. Waller will officiate the service.
People attending the funeral service in person were encouraged to wear white in honor of the victims.
The victims were Rosalee Nicole McDonald, 33; Quintien Tate-McDonald, 16; Destiny McDonald, 15; DeKwan Robinson, 8; J'Kwan Robinson, 5; Taniesha Robinson, 3; Tiffany Robinson, 2; Virginia Maria Thomas, 30; Shaniece Wayne, 10; Natasha Wayne, 7; Janiyah Roberts, 4; and Quinsha Vanessa White, 18.
Two Philadelphia fire trucks will form an honor guard to salute the 12 victims, according to Temple University. Twelve hearses will depart the Liacouras Center after the service for a private burial. A repast is scheduled for 5 p.m. at The Met Philly.
The fire, which occurred at 869 N. 23rd St. on Jan. 5, reportedly was caused by a 5-year-old boy playing with a lighter inside the home, according to a preliminary investigation. There were six battery-operated smoke detectors inside the building, but investigators said the batteries had been removed. Investigators found that there were no fire extinguishers or an operational fire escape.
People can help the families impacted by the Fairmount rowhome fire through several crowdfunding efforts.
The livestream of the funeral service is available below.