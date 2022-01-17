More News:

January 17, 2022

Funeral service for Fairmount fire victims being held at the Liacouras Center

The public memorial is being livestreamed by Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church

Maggie Mancini phillyvoice
By Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff
Fairmount Fire Memorial JOE LAMBERTI/USA TODAY NETWORK ATLANTIC GROUP / USA TODAY NETWORK

A memorial service is being held Monday at the Liacouras Center to remember the 12 people who died in a rowhome fire in Fairmount on Jan. 5. Above, family members gather outside Bache-Martin School for a candlelight vigil earlier this month.

The funeral service for nine children and three adults who died in a fire at a Fairmount rowhome earlier this month is being held Monday morning. 

The public memorial is being held at Temple University's Liacouras Center and is available to stream live through the Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church's website

Temple President Jason Wingard is expected to make brief opening remarks when the service begins at 9 a.m. Rev. Dr. Alyn E. Waller will officiate the service. 

MORE NEWS: New Jersey on track to decriminalize HIV transmission, as bill passes both houses

People attending the funeral service in person were encouraged to wear white in honor of the victims.

The victims were Rosalee Nicole McDonald, 33; Quintien Tate-McDonald, 16; Destiny McDonald, 15; DeKwan Robinson, 8; J'Kwan Robinson, 5; Taniesha Robinson, 3; Tiffany Robinson, 2; Virginia Maria Thomas, 30; Shaniece Wayne, 10; Natasha Wayne, 7; Janiyah Roberts, 4; and Quinsha Vanessa White, 18.

Two Philadelphia fire trucks will form an honor guard to salute the 12 victims, according to Temple University. Twelve hearses will depart the Liacouras Center after the service for a private burial. A repast is scheduled for 5 p.m. at The Met Philly. 

The fire, which occurred at 869 N. 23rd St. on Jan. 5, reportedly was caused by a 5-year-old boy playing with a lighter inside the home, according to a preliminary investigation. There were six battery-operated smoke detectors inside the building, but investigators said the batteries had been removed. Investigators found that there were no fire extinguishers or an operational fire escape. 

People can help the families impacted by the Fairmount rowhome fire through several crowdfunding efforts

The livestream of the funeral service is available below

