Funeral service for Fairmount fire victims being held at the Liacouras Center

The funeral service for nine children and three adults who died in a fire at a Fairmount rowhome earlier this month is being held Monday morning.

The public memorial is being held at Temple University's Liacouras Center and is available to stream live through the Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church's website.

Temple President Jason Wingard is expected to make brief opening remarks when the service begins at 9 a.m. Rev. Dr. Alyn E. Waller will officiate the service.