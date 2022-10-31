World Series: Brandon Graham, Mike Schmidt, Julius Erving and Bernie Parent to all throw out first pitch before Game 3

Holy Philadelphia sports royalty, Batman!

Before Game 3 of the 2022 World Series down at Citizens Bank Park, the first World Series game in Philadelphia in 13 years, four champions will be throwing out the first pitch. Celebrating the four major sports teams who play in the city, Brandon Graham, Mike Schmidt, Bernie Parent and Julius Erving will all be throwing out the first pitch:

I love it. It's the perfect thing they could've done, paying tribute to all the championships of Philly's past as these Phillies attempt to win a championship of their own. We previously knew Parent would he throwing out the first pitch, but it makes way more sense that it's all of them.

Schmidt won World Series MVP for the 1980 Phillies. Parent won the Conn Smythe Trophy for Most Valuable Player in the Stanley Cup Playoffs during the Flyers' 1974 and 1975 championship seasons. Dr. J won the 1981 NBA MVP award and was a part of the Sixers' legendary 1983 championship squad. Brandon Graham, of course, had the biggest play in the history of Philadelphia sports.

Who's going to have the best pitch? BG has to be the favorite given he's an active professional athlete, right? I'd say Schmdity next, as The Human Vacuum Cleaner was a 10-time Gold Glove winner at third base for the Fightins.

Bravo, Phillies, on this decision.

