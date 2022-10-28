More Sports:

October 28, 2022

Phillies' Jimmy Rollins, Flyers' Bernie Parent get first pitch honors for World Series home games

Parent will throw out the first pitch for Game 3. J-Roll will return to Citizens Ban Park for Game 4.

By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Phillies MLB
Flyers legend Bernie Parent hit the drum to get the crowd going before the team's game against the Florida Panthers Thursday night, then pulled up his No. 1 jersey to reveal a red Phillies shirt underneath.

He later told Jim Jackon and Keith Jones on the TV broadcast that his ceremonial duties won't stop there.

When the Phillies return home for Game 3 of the World Series Monday night, he'll be throwing out the first pitch. 

Jimmy Rollins, now done with his AL broadcast duties for TBS, will get first pitch honors for Game 4 on Tuesday, the former shortstop told WIP Friday afternoon.

Parent and Rollins are both massive icons in Philadelphia sports. 

Parent, the Hall of Fame goaltender, backstopped the Broad Street Bullies to back-to-back Stanley Cups in the 1970s. And Rollins, an instrumental piece to the Phillies' core in its golden age from 2007-2011, stands as the club's greatest shortstop, with an NL MVP award in 2007, a World Series ring from 2008, and the franchise's all-time lead in hits. 

Rollins joins the line of '08-era Phils the club has been bringing back to throw out the first pitch. In the NLDS, the first series of home postseason games the Phillies had played in 11 years, centerfielder Shane Victorino had the honor for Game 3 and leftfielder Pat Burrell came out for Game 4. 

In the NLCS, it was hitting specialist Matt Stairs in Game 3, MVP first baseman Ryan Howard in Game 4, and rightfielder Jayson Werth, who played a role in bringing Bryce Harper to Philadelphia, for the clinching Game 5. 

Fittingly, Harper was the one to catch the throw from Werth. 

Parent is the lone departure from former Phils to receive first pitch duties. However, the prevailing message from those Cup-winning Flyers teams – famously written out on a chalkboard in the locker room by coach Fred Shero – can serve the Phillies well in the final stage of the postseason.

"Win today, and we walk together forever."

Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff

