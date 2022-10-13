Phillies vs. Braves: Shane Victorino to throw out first pitch of NLDS Game 3

Earlier this week, I gave some candidates for who should throw out the first pitch at Citizens Bank Park for Game 3 of the NLDS, the first Phillies home playoff game in 11 years. I wrote that it needed to be a member of the 2008 World Series championship team and the franchise didn't disappoint there. Former centerfielder Shane Victorino will be doing the honors on Friday:

Great call. I thought the Phils might lean to the Big Four of Ryan Howard, Jimmy Rollins, Chase Utley and Cole Hamels, but someone like the Flyin' Hawaiian is a fine choice.

In the 2008 NLDS, Victorino hit .357 with an OPS of 1.256. He also rocked C.C. Sabathia for one of the biggest home runs in Phillies history with this grand slam in Game 2:

Great vibes.



If they want to hype up the Phillies fans filling CBP, showing that grand salami on the big scoreboard would be a great call.

