More Sports:

October 13, 2022

Phillies vs. Braves: Shane Victorino to throw out first pitch of NLDS Game 3

Shamus-Clancy-headshot
By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Phillies MLB
Shane-Victorino-Grand-Slam Ron Corters/USA Today Sports

Shane Victorino rips a grand slam off CC Sabathia in Game 2 of the 2008 NLDS.

Earlier this week, I gave some candidates for who should throw out the first pitch at Citizens Bank Park for Game 3 of the NLDS, the first Phillies home playoff game in 11 years. I wrote that it needed to be a member of the 2008 World Series championship team and the franchise didn't disappoint there. Former centerfielder Shane Victorino will be doing the honors on Friday:

Great call. I thought the Phils might lean to the Big Four of Ryan Howard, Jimmy Rollins, Chase Utley and Cole Hamels, but someone like the Flyin' Hawaiian is a fine choice.

In the 2008 NLDS, Victorino hit .357 with an OPS of 1.256. He also rocked C.C. Sabathia for one of the biggest home runs in Phillies history with this grand slam in Game 2:

Great vibes. 

If they want to hype up the Phillies fans filling CBP, showing that grand salami on the big scoreboard would be a great call. 

Follow Shamus & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @shamus_clancy | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Shamus' RSS feed to your feed reader

Shamus-Clancy-headshot

Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff

shamus@phillyvoice.com

Read more Phillies MLB Philadelphia NLDS Citizens Bank Park Atlanta Braves Shane Victorino MLB Postseason

Videos

Featured

Limited - The Navy Yard Group X

Celebrate Fall at the Family-Friendly Navy Yard Fall Festival on Oct. 19
Limited - Camden County Made in Jersey Festival Main Image

Made in Jersey Festival to showcase the best of the Garden State

Just In

Must Read

Crime

Trump supporters who brought guns to Pa. Convention Center during 2020 vote count convicted of weapons charges
Trump supporters convicted weapons charges 2020 vote count Philadelphia

Sponsored

Inaugural Made in Jersey Festival to showcase the best of the Garden State
Limited - Camden County Made in Jersey Festival Main Image

Health Stories

John Fetterman continues to recover from stroke as campaign coverage centers on health concerns
John Fetterman Stroke

Sixers

Instant observations: Sixers finish 4-0 preseason with win vs. Hornets
Sixers-76ers-Hornets-Joel-Embiid_101222_USAT

Lifestyle

Journey through Philly's suburbs in new Monopoly game that pays homage to the Main Line
Monopoly Main Line board game

Food & Drink

Crown the best bloody mary during Northern Liberties' Halloween-themed competition
Bloody Mary Challenge

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved