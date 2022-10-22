Go to Wagtail admin interface
More Sports:

October 22, 2022

NLCS: Jayson Werth to throw out first pitch before Phillies-Padres Game 5

Shamus-Clancy-headshot
By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Phillies MLB
Jayson-Werth-Phillies-World-Series-2008 Gary W. Green/Sipa USA

Jayson Werth celebrating the Phillies' 2008 World Series win.

The parade of 2008 World Series champions throwing out the first pitch at Phillies playoff games continues. Former Phils outfielder Jayson Werth will be throwing out the first pitch on Sunday ahead of the Phillies-Padres NLCS Game 5:

Depending on how Saturday night's Game 4 plays out, the Phillies could potentially be clinching a berth to the World Series on Sunday. 

After the 2006 season, the Phillies signed Werth, who had battled injuries and up-and-downs early in his career, to a cheap one-year deal. It certainly paid off. Werth hit .282 with an OPS of .885 from 2007-2010 with the Phillies. Worth was an All-Star in 2009. He led the National League in doubles with 46 in 2010 and finished eighth in MVP voting.

Werth was even better in the postseason. In six of his nine playoff series with the Fightins, he had an OPS of at least .986. Werth had three home runs in the Phillies' 2009 NLCS win over the Dodgers. In 48 career World Series plate appearances (11 games), Werth hit .351 with an OPS 1.176. Clutch!

