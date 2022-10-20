Matt Stairs to throw out first pitch before Phillies-Padres NLCS Game 3

Some sports broadcast calls are burned into your brain forever. There's a clear top two for me and they both come courtesy of Joe Buck.

During the 2017 NFC Championship Game, Patrick Robinson had his iconic pick-6. On the call, Buck says, "Looking for a block... GETS IT! ROBINSON! FOR THE TOUCHDOWN!" At that moment, cornerback Ronald Darby gets blown up, but makes the block against the Vikings so Robinson can make his way his way into the end zone and send Lincoln Financial Field into a frenzy.

The other came during Game 4 of the 2008 NLCS. Pinch hitter Matt Stairs came to the plate and launched a pitch off Dodgers pitcher Jonathan Broxton for a two-run homer. Buck's call is legendary amongst Phillies fans now, as he simply states, "Stairs rips one into the night!" in awe of the absolute moonshot.

Phillies fans will no doubt be reliving that postseason moment come Friday, as Stairs will throw out the first pitch ahead of Game 3 of the Phillies-Padres NLCS matchup:

Bravo, Phillies. Phenomenal choice. In the NLDS last weekend, 2008 heroes Shane Victorino and Pat Burrell threw out first pitches. I have a feeling this won't be the last member of that '08 squad we see this weekend...

