Ryan Howard to throw out first pitch before Phillies-Padres NLCS Game 4

Friday night's NLCS Game 3 down at Citizens Bank Park will see 2008 hero Matt Stairs throw out the first pitch. For Saturday's Game 4, the Phillies are turning to one of the greatest sluggers in franchise history: Ryan Howard.

Howard was the MVP of the 2009 NLCS, hitting .333 with an absurd 1.457 OPS and two homers in a five-game win series over the Dodgers. Howard wasn't too shabby in the World Series the year before either, crushing three homers in the Phils' championship triumph over the Rays. Howard won the National League MVP Award in 2006, belting a Phillies franchise record 58 home runs.

I'd imagine Phillies fans are treated to another '08 champion for Sunday's first pitch. Cole Hamels, the 2008 NLCS and World Series MVP, along with Jimmy Rollins and Chase Utley should all be on the table. Fan-favorite Carlos Ruiz or Brad "Lights Out" Lidge would be great choices as well.

