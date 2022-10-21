More Sports:

October 21, 2022

Ryan Howard to throw out first pitch before Phillies-Padres NLCS Game 4

Shamus-Clancy-headshot
By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Phillies MLB
Phillies-Ryan-Howard-2008-World-Series Yong Kim/Sipa USA

Phillies first baseman Ryan Howard after hitting a home run in Game 4 of the 2008 World Series.

Friday night's NLCS Game 3 down at Citizens Bank Park will see 2008 hero Matt Stairs throw out the first pitch. For Saturday's Game 4, the Phillies are turning to one of the greatest sluggers in franchise history: Ryan Howard.

Howard was the MVP of the 2009 NLCS, hitting .333 with an absurd 1.457 OPS and two homers in a five-game win series over the Dodgers. Howard wasn't too shabby in the World Series the year before either, crushing three homers in the Phils' championship triumph over the Rays. Howard won the National League MVP Award in 2006, belting a Phillies franchise record 58 home runs. 

I'd imagine Phillies fans are treated to another '08 champion for Sunday's first pitch. Cole Hamels, the 2008 NLCS and World Series MVP, along with Jimmy Rollins and Chase Utley should all be on the table. Fan-favorite Carlos Ruiz or Brad "Lights Out" Lidge would be great choices as well. 

Follow Shamus & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @shamus_clancy | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Shamus' RSS feed to your feed reader

Shamus-Clancy-headshot

Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff

shamus@phillyvoice.com

Read more Phillies MLB Philadelphia Ryan Howard Matt Stairs

Videos

Featured

Purchased - Financial investment volatility stock illustration

Managing Your Retirement Plan in a Down Market
Limited - Camden County Made in Jersey Festival Main Image

Made in Jersey Festival to showcase the best of the Garden State

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

During Kensington drug bust, police seize ATVs and animals used for fighting
Kensington Drug Bust Animals

Sponsored

Inaugural Made in Jersey Festival to showcase the best of the Garden State
Limited - Camden County Made in Jersey Festival Main Image

Women's Health

Hair straighteners may increase the risk of uterine cancer, study finds
Hair straighteners cancer risk

Eagles

Mailbag: What could the Eagles' pick from the Saints fetch in a 'trade out' scenario if it lands in the top five?
031422HowieRoseman

Music

Taylor Swift surprises fans with 7 bonus tracks after 'Midnights' album debuts
Taylor Swift Midnights

Entertainment

Get your fill of laughs with Side Stage Comedy next week at Punch Line Philly
Side Stage Comedy Punch Line Philly Jordan Jensen

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved