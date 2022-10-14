More Sports:

October 14, 2022

Phillies vs. Braves: Pat Burrell to throw out first pitch for NLDS Game 4

By Shamus Clancy
Pat Burrell launches a home run during the Phillies' 2008 championship season.

Another playoff home game, another World Series champion throwing out the first pitch. Former Phillies outfielder Shane Victorino will throw out the first pitch ahead of the team's NLDS Game 3 matchup with the Atlanta Braves on Friday, the first playoff game in Philly in over 11 years. Come Saturday and Game 4, the honor will go to his old teammate, Pat Burrell:

Burrell, the first-overall pick in the 1998 MLB Draft, played nine years in Philly, hitting 251 home runs with an OPS of .852. His final at-bat as a Phillie came in Game 5 of the 2008 World Series (the second half of it). With things tied 3-3 in the bottom of the seventh inning between the Phils and Rays, Burrell led things off with a double to right field. Eric Bruntlett would pinch run for Burrell and later score the game-winning (and World Series-winning) run on a single from Pedro Feliz. 

For a guy who was a part of both the worst and best of times for the franchise, that was a fitting way to go out. 

Game 4 starts at 2:07 p.m. on Saturday, October 15 and will air on FOX Sports 1.  

Shamus Clancy
