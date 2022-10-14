Phillies vs. Braves: Pat Burrell to throw out first pitch for NLDS Game 4

October 14, 2022
Another playoff home game, another World Series champion throwing out the first pitch. Former Phillies outfielder Shane Victorino will throw out the first pitch ahead of the team's NLDS Game 3 matchup with the Atlanta Braves on Friday, the first playoff game in Philly in over 11 years. Come Saturday and Game 4, the honor will go to his old teammate, Pat Burrell:
Pat Burrell will throw the ceremonial first pitch Saturday before Game 4, the #Phillies announced.— Scott Lauber (@ScottLauber) October 14, 2022
For a guy who was a part of both the worst and best of times for the franchise, that was a fitting way to go out.
Game 4 starts at 2:07 p.m. on Saturday, October 15 and will air on FOX Sports 1.
