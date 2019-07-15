Wounded robbery victim entered stranger's home to ask for help, police say

A bleeding robbery victim entered a strangers home to ask for help Monday morning, police said.

A 28-year-old man told police he was shot during a robbery in the 1700 block of Belfield Avenue the Logan neighborhood of Philadelphia just before 1 a.m. on Monday.

The AP reported the man said he was in a driveway of a home when he was robbed and shot in the face and arm. He could still walk and talk, but was bleeding heavily. It was unclear what was stolen during the robbery.

The man then went into a nearby home through an unlocked door, went upstairs, and woke up a sleeping woman to ask for help. The woman called 911 and the man was transported to a local hospital for treatment, where he remains in stable condition.

The woman told police she did not know the man and had never seen him in the neighborhood before.

