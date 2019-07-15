More News:

July 15, 2019

Wounded robbery victim entered stranger's home to ask for help, police say

A 28-year-old man was shot in the face and arm Monday — and then woke a sleeping woman to call 911

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen
By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
Crime Robberies
Police lights arrests crime Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

.

A bleeding robbery victim entered a strangers home to ask for help Monday morning, police said.

A 28-year-old man told police he was shot during a robbery in the 1700 block of Belfield Avenue the Logan neighborhood of Philadelphia just before 1 a.m. on Monday.

MORE NEWS: Bucks County woman arrested in Seaside Park, allegedly bit an officer's leg

The AP reported the man said he was in a driveway of a home when he was robbed and shot in the face and arm. He could still walk and talk, but was bleeding heavily. It was unclear what was stolen during the robbery.

The man then went into a nearby home through an unlocked door, went upstairs, and woke up a sleeping woman to ask for help. The woman called 911 and the man was transported to a local hospital for treatment, where he remains in stable condition.

The woman told police she did not know the man and had never seen him in the neighborhood before. 

Follow Emily & PhillyVoice on Twitter @emily_rolen | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Emily’s RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen

Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff

emily@phillyvoice.com

Read more Crime Robberies Philadelphia Logan Shootings Police

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

What they're saying: Phillies won't be buyers at trade deadline; Harper not one of MLB's top 100 players
Bryce-Harper_071319_usat

Family-Friendly

Details on The Oval+ 2019, a pop-up park on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway
Rendering of The Oval+ 2019 opening in July

Wellness

Proximity to green space can curb cravings for alcohol, cigarettes, junk food, study says
Carroll - Walking in Rittenhouse Square

Eagles

Eagles training camp preview: Defensive end
071419BrandonGraham

Rally

Sen. Bernie Sanders to rally in Center City against Hahnemann University Hospital closure
Bernie Sanders Hahnemann University Hospital

Comedy

Tina Fey and Rachel Dratch model mom jeans with Tan France on 'Dressing Funny'
Tina Fey, Rachel Dratch, and Tan France

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - 1830 rittenhouse square 7b

FOR RENT! 1830 Rittenhouse – Rittenhouse Square facing 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom with old world charm and modern updates. 1,462 SF | $4,250
Allan Domb - 050719 - 2201 Chestnut St 104

FOR SALE! The Coronado – 2201 Chestnut Street – Unique 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a high-end kitchen, brand new kitchen, herringbone wood floors and incredible natural light. 898 SF | $324,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved