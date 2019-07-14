More News:

July 14, 2019

Bucks County woman arrested in Seaside Park, allegedly bit an officer's leg

Headshot - Virginia Streva
By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
Odd News Arrests
Pa. woman bit officer arrest Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Ocean County Prosecutor's Office announced that a Pennsylvania woman, identified as Jessica Hayes, 30, of Bensalem, Pa., was arrested on Saturday after she allegedly bit an officer on the leg while resisting arrest.

A woman from Bucks County was arrested on Saturday after she allegedly bit an officer on the leg while resisting arrest in Seaside Park, N.J., according to the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office. 

The woman was identified as Jessica Hayes, 30, of Bensalem, Pa. Ocean City Prosecutor's Office has charged Hayes with driving under the influence, eluding, three counts of aggravated assault, resisting arrest, and obstructing the administration of law. She was also charged with additional motor vehicle violations, according to the report. 

Hayes was approached by two Seaside Park officers after police had received a call about a suspicious woman at a Wells Fargo bank, according to the prosecutor's office. A New Jersey State Park Police officer approached Seaside Park police and said he had tried to stop Hayes. She was speeding 70 miles per hour in a 35 mile per hour zone in Island Beach State Park, the officer said. She allegedly ignored the demands of the officer to pull over and drove into Seaside Park, where she began to weave in and out of traffic, authorities said.

When the three officers attempted to arrest Hayes, she allegedly assaulted two of the officers. Ocean City Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said Hayes bit the state park officer on his leg. Both officers sustained minor injuries. 

Authorities said Hayes appeared intoxicated and police conducted field sobriety tests at the bank. The prosecutor's office later received a blood warrant to test her blood alcohol levels.

Hayes was taken to a local hospital for an evaluation and will be transported to Ocean County Jail after she is medically cleared. 

