July 14, 2019

Sen. Bernie Sanders to rally in Center City against Hahnemann University Hospital closure

Headshot - Virginia Streva
By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
Rally Bernie Sanders
Bernie Sanders Hahnemann University Hospital Leah Voss/TCPalm.com via USA TODAY NETWORK

Sen. Bernie Sanders will rally in Center City against the closure of Hahnemann University Hospital on Monday, July 15. Seen here is the presidential primary candidate as he enters the debate stage Thursday, June 27, 2019, at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami.

Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders will rally on Monday in Center City against the planned closure of Hahnemann University Hospital.

The Vermont senator will rally alongside hospital workers, city leaders and community members on Monday, July 15, to keep the facility open outside Hahnemann University Hosptial. The rally is slated to begin at 2 p.m. at 230 N. Broad St. 

This won't be the first time the Sanders campaign has rallied against the closure. On Thursday, July 11, Sander's campaign co-chair, Nina Turner, rallied outside the hospital with hospital workers. 

Sanders has been vocal about the hospital's closure, even posting a video discussing his concerns on the controversial closure on his Facebook campaign page.  

The owner of Hahnemann University Hospital, American Academic Health Systems, announced on June 26 that they would close the medical facility in September. 

The Pennsylvania Department of Health and Gov. Tom Wolf sent a cease and desist letter to Hahnemann a day after the announcement. However, on June 30, the hospital announced it was diverting trauma patients to other facilities in the area. The hospital's owner filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection the following day.

On July 3, an injunction filed by Drexel University was approved in court, ordering the hospital to stay open until a closure plan was approved by the city health commissioner. On July 10, however, the hospital announced it would shut down the maternity ward. Drexel's College of Medicine obstetrics and gynecology department sent letters to over 800 women that doctors at Hahnemann would no longer deliver babies starting on Friday, July 12. It is unclear if this closure violates the court order. 

Virginia Streva
