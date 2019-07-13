Man climbs Bethlehem SteelStacks overnight, remains hundreds of feet in the air Saturday morning

A man climbed an old Bethlehem SteelStacks blast furnace in Bethlehem on Friday night, and remains atop the tower as of Saturday morning.

The man started climbing the furnace just before 7 p.m. on Friday, according to the Morning Call.

When police arrived, the man continued to climb, reached the top of the structure several hundred feet above the ground, and took a place on a steel beam.

Police officers began speaking to the man, including some climbing the furnace themselves, but by Saturday morning, the man remained atop the furnace.

On Friday night, the Bethlehem Police Department was asking for help identifying the man. According to WFMZ's Saturday morning broadcast, police may now know the man's identity, but it has not been released.

This is a developing story, and will be updated as more information becomes available.

