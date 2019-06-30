More Health:

June 30, 2019

Hahnemann University Hospital announces it will no longer accept trauma patients

The Level 1 and 2 trauma facility is "de-designating" and will divert trauma patients to other facilities in the area

Headshot - Virginia Streva
By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
Health News Hahnemann University Hospital
Hahnemann University Hospital emergency department Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Hahnemann University Hospital will no longer accept trauma patients, effective immediately, officials said. The hospital will instead divert patients to other facilities in the area, despite the state health department ordering the hospital to cease its closure plans on Thursday.

Hahnemann University Hospital will no longer accept trauma patients, effective immediately, officials said. The hospital will instead divert patients to other facilities in the area, despite the state health department ordering the hospital to cease its closure plans on Thursday.

The emergency department will remain open, but it will not accept trauma patients, the hospital said in a statement on Saturday. The hospital is "de-designating" as a Level 1 and 2 trauma facility. It gave notice to the Pennsylvania Trauma Systems Foundation of its plans to no longer serve trauma patients on Friday. 

Opening in 1986, Hahnemann's Charles C. Wolferth Trauma Center was the first designated Level I trauma center for adults in the greater Philadelphia region. 

"After reviewing our plan of closure and in consultation with the Pennsylvania Department of Health, we felt this move is in the best interest of patient safety," Dr. Alexander E. Trebelev, Chief Medical Officer at Hahnemann, said in the statement. "Unfortunately, we are facing clinical and operational challenges. We cannot continue to serve trauma and STEMI patients under these conditions."

On Wednesday, the hospital, owned by American Academic Health System, announced they were closing its doors in September due to financial loss. Officials said Hahnemann was suffering monthly losses of between $3 million and $5 million. 

The announcement came just days after Drexel University filed a lawsuit to prevent a sudden closure of the hospital. The university's medical school uses Hahnemann as its teaching hospital. 

On Thursday, Gov. Tom Wolf and the Pennsylvania Department of Health sent a cease and desist order to the hospital to end its current plans of closing the hospital. 


"We have processes and procedures in place to assure these things don’t occur and this letter, in no uncertain terms, advises Hahnemann that it must follow those rules in the best interest of patients and employees," Gov. Wolf said in a statement.

Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Headshot - Virginia Streva

Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff

virginia@phillyvoice.com

Read more Health News Hahnemann University Hospital Philadelphia Emergency Services

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Sixers mailbag: Looking at the free agency picture for Philly, from Jimmy Butler to smaller pieces
Butler-Harris-Sixers_052819_usat

Summer

In support of the beach read: 6 best books for summer
0628_Beach read summer

Eagles

10 reasons the Eagles will be a dumpster fire this season
062619CarsonWentz2

Illness

Public pool-derived fecal parasite illnesses on the rise in U.S.
crypto public pool parasite

Opinion

Camden schools superintendent: Continuing the progress and looking toward the future
Katrina McCombs Camden Superintendent 04192019

Entertainment

Rob McElhenney and 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' cast are taking over Dunder Mifflin from 'The Office'
0628_Always Sunny at Dunder Mifflin

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved