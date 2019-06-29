More Culture:

June 29, 2019

Marianne Williamson shouts out Philly street art after viral debate performance

The Democratic hopeful felt the love straight from Germantown Avenue on Friday

By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Marianne Williamson, best-selling author and long-shot presidential candidate, gave Philly-based street artists Amberella a shoutout after Williamson's memorable Democratic debate performance.

Marianne Williamson, best-selling author and long-shot presidential candidate, had one of the more curious debate performances in recent memory in Thursday's second Democratic debate.

Williamson floated more than a few off-center ideas, including saying she would call New Zealand (?) as soon as she became President, but one thing that stuck with some voters was her call for voters to "choose love" over current president Donald Trump.

One of those voters is Philadelphia and Los Angeles-based artist Amberella, a University of the Arts grad who's known for her mixed media street art.

Amberella put up a new piece in Kensington, at Germantown Avenue and 4th Street, on Friday after the debate in support of Williamson, with her "Choose Love" slogan inside a heart and the words "Evolved and involved. Marianne 2020" underneath.

On Friday afternoon, as Williamson's campaign was doing its best to harness the sudden attention focused on its candidate, her official Twitter account shared a blog post from Philly arts blog Streets Dept highlighting Amberella's newest piece:

She also shared a photo of the piece on her Instagram with her 412,000 followers, with this caption:

"Could this be any cooler? Philadelphia street artist Amberella did her thing. I’m honored."

Her 15 minutes of relevance in this presidential race are probably already over, but it's neat that Williamson used part of the day after her memorable performance to highlight Philly's ever-rewarding art scene.

Adam Hermann
