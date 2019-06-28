More Culture:

June 28, 2019

Pennsylvania's Tröegs named one of the 20 best breweries in U.S. by brewers association magazine

The Hershey-based brewery opened in 1996, and has steadily built a dedicated national fanbase

By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Troegs Brewery Hershey Pennsylvania Screenshot/Google Street View

The Tröegs Independent Brewing brewery in Hershey, Pennsylvania. Tröegs was named one of the 20 best breweries in the country by the official magazine of the American Homebrewers Association.

If you have a soft spot for any of Tröegs Independent Brewing's revered beers, you can take heart in knowing brewers around the country think you're drinking the best beer in Pennsylvania.

Zymurgy Magazine, the official magazine of the American Homebrewers Association, named Tröegs the 20th-best brewery in the United States this week, an honor not taken lightly in the world of craft beer.

Tröegs isn't the oldest brewery in the area (that title belongs to Pottsville's Yuengling) or the most buzz-worth (that would probably be Dogfish Head, considering the $300 million the Boston Beer Co. just shelled out), but the 23-year-old brewery has a sterling reputation among beer lovers.

The company's main brewery, located a stone's throw away from Hershey's Chocolate World in Hershey, opened in 1996 in Harrisburg before moving to Hershey in 2011.

The Tröegs lineup currently has 10 year-round beers, including the popular Dream Weaver and the next-level Troegenator. The brewery also rolls out four "hop cycle" beers, which sync with the four seasons; 19 once-a-year brews like Nugget Nectar and Mad Elf; and 12 "splinter series" brews, the umbrella for its more adventurous creations.

You can see the full list of beers and breweries, and the results by state, at the American Homebrewer’s Association’s website.

Tröegs also took home the title of best individual beer in Pennsylvania, for their beloved Nugget Nectar, an imperial amber ale which measures at 7.5% alcohol by volume with 93 IBUs.

The top brewery in the country, according to the list, is Bell's Brewery in Comstock, Michigan, and the top beer is Bell's Two Hearted Ale, a brew with a cult-like following. For now, Tröegs still has some work to do.

