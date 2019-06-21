More News:

June 21, 2019

Cape May Brewing Co. partners with Yards to make beer in Philly

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Craft Beer Breweries
Cape May Lager Yards Brewing Source/Cape May Brewing Co.

Yards Brewing Co. and Cape May Brewing Co. have partnered to produce Cape May Lager at the Yards brewery in Philadelphia.

Yards Brewing Co. will team up with Cape May Brewing Co. to make the Jersey Shore craft-beer maker's lager at Yards' state-of-the-art brewery in Northern Liberties, the companies said.

Yards, founded by brewmaster and president Tom Kehoe, moved from Kensington into the new facility at Fifth and Spring Garden streets in 2017, expanding their brewing capacity by 100,000 barrels per year. They have the ability to push that to 200,000 barrels-a-year, partly through partnerships with smaller breweries.

Cape May Brewing pursued a partnership with Yards in order to expand the variety of their own brewing operations in Cape May.

The deal will specifically cover the production of Cape May Lager.

“Yards is the real deal,” Cape May Brewing CEO and co-owner Ryan Krill said. “They’ve been making great beer for as long as I’ve known what beer is. Cape May Lager is the newest core brand in our lineup, and what’s been brewed there has been outstanding. We’re honored to put our name on it.”

With expanded capacity in Cape May, fans of the South Jersey brewery can expect new additions to the lineup in the not-too-distant future. Yards hopes that other breweries will sign on with them for a similar arrangement.

“Yards will continue to keep our state-of-the-art facility churning out great beer around the clock,” Yards CEO Trevor Prichett said. “We built a brewery that we could grow into over the next several years, so this is the perfect opportunity for us to put the entire brewhouse to good use while we continue our strategy of increasing depth within our existing markets.”

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Craft Beer Breweries Northern Liberties Cape May Business Lager Beer Philadelphia

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

NBA Draft 2019: Sixers trade up to No. 20 to select Matisse Thybulle
Matisse-Thybulle-Draft_062019_usat

Music

XXL's Freshman Class of 2019 includes Philly rising star Tierra Whack
XXL freshman class Tierra Whack

Phillies

MLB Power Rankings Roundup: The Phillies are falling (and fast)
Bryce-Harper-Phillies_061819_usat

Infrastructure

Sansom Street in Center City to reopen Friday, nearly a year after water main break
Sansom Street Water Main

Children's Health

Vaginal irritation in pediatric girls: what you need to know
Girl Gynecologist Visit 06212019

Food & Drink

South Philly Barbacoa's Cristina Martínez is a finalist for the 2019 Basque Culinary World Prize
South Philly Barbacoa Basque Prize

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

FOR RENT! The Alison – 1805 Walnut Street – 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Allan Domb - 050719 - 2201 Chestnut St 104

FOR SALE! The Coronado – 2201 Chestnut Street – Unique 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a high-end kitchen, brand new kitchen, herringbone wood floors and incredible natural light. 898 SF | $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved