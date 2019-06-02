Double Nickel Brewing Co. releases new IPA, 'The Bee's Knees,' to help fight hunger

Double Nickel Brewing Company has teamed up once again with local brewers to release a new not-for-profit IPA beer to help fight hunger in the greater Philadelphia area.

Tonewood Brewing Company, Urban Village Brewing Company, and Cape May Brewing Company joined forces with Double Nickel last fall for a project called, CollaborAID, to help feed those in need.



The team collaborated with Whole Foods, Rabbit Hill Farm and Fruitwood Orchards to bring a new brew this summer - "The Bee's Knees." Flavored with orange blossom honey from Fruitwood Orchards in Monroeville, N.J., and malts from Rabbit Hill Farm in Shiloh, N.J., the beer is described as a "heartily oated hazy IPA."

CollaborAid, whose mission "is to turn creativity and collaboration into support for local families struggling to put food on the table," will be teaming up this season with Philabundance and Virtua's Mobile Market. $1.50 of every can of beer sold will go to one of the two non-profits.

The beer will be available for purchase at Philadelphia-area Whole Foods, such as Center City, Jenkintown, and Plymouth Meeting. You can also find this honey-licious beer in New Jersey wherever Double Nickel products are sold.

Last fall, the group released "Friendsgiving," a multi-grain IPA. All of the profits from "Friendsgiving" sales went to three local non-profits, including Philabundance, Cathedral Kitchen in Pennsauken, and Sacred Heart Church of Camden.

