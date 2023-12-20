More Sports:

December 20, 2023

Year in review: the 5 most read Sixers stories of 2023

Which Sixers stories were our readers' favorites this year?

Headshot, Evan Macy.
By Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff
Embiid-Sixers-Mavericks-March-2023 Bill Streicher/USA Today Sports

Sixers MVP candidate Joel Embiid warms up ahead of the team’s home game against the Dallas Mavericks.

It was more of the same for the Sixers over the last 12 months. Domination from Joel Embiid. An early playoff exit. Trade rumors and drama galore.

Here's a look at the five 76ers articles that were our most read in 2023:

5. A dozen thoughts

Our new Sixers beat writer Adam Aaronson flexed his analysis skills a few weeks ago when he broke down the first 12 games of the 2023-24 season.

4. Trade targets

Another hit from Adam, we take a look at some of the most viable trade upgrades for the team this fall, heading toward trade season in January and February of next year. 

3. Kyrie? Dame?

Obviously, the Sixers did not end up with either Kyrie Irving or Damian Lillard. The Sixers' eventual James Harden trade netted them role players — and opened things up for Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey to be superstars together. Perhaps they're better off?

2. The leak!

A whiteboard in the Sixers' draft room leaked during the event this summer. Nothing on it wound up having any relevance to anything but still... a leak!

1. Game 7

The Sixers lost one of the worst, most embarrassing Game 7's in the history of Philadelphia (to the hated Celtics). If you are a glutton for punishment, you can re-live it here.

