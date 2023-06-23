Leaked image shows white boards from Sixers' draft war room

Though the Sixers did not have a pick in Thursday's 2023 NBA Draft, a small snapshot of their plans leaked via social media, hinting at what they think their roster could look like heading into next season.

On Thursday evening, PhillyVoice was sent an image that was confirmed by a team official as a shot from Philadelphia's draft room. The photo included two white boards from the room, though there are more boards in the room partially visible in the shot that have not been made public.

The team official confirmed what is (mostly) clear to the eye to see: a list of targets for the Sixers' stated goal to buy a second-round pick, in addition to a fairly loose depth chart for Philadelphia heading into the summer and next season. It was conveyed that this shot was likely taken early in the night/before the draft, as the draft board has shifted plenty since it was taken.

The second board shows a chart that is roughly as follows:

PG Tyrese Maxey

SG De'Anthony Melton / Furkan Korkmaz / Jaden Springer

SF James Harden (red ink) / Danuel House Jr.

PF Tobias Harris / P.J. Tucker

C Joel Embiid / Paul Reed (red ink) / Filip Petrusev

A team official said someone viewing the image should not read too much into the depth chart, which features a list of Philadelphia's potential free agents below that group (including Georges Niang, Shake Milton, and Jalen McDaniels, whose likelihood of returning to Philly we touched on earlier this week).

Petrusev's inclusion here is fairly interesting, as there has been noise from overseas/his agent that he would like to make the jump to the NBA this season. A team source told PhillyVoice that Petrusev was expected to compete for the Sixers in Summer League this year, and could receive a contract with a modest guarantee with a chance to compete for a roster spot in training camp, likely as their third big.

This story is developing...

