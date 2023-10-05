YèShì Chinatown Night Market returns next week after four-year hiatus

Chinatown's nighttime market is returning next week after a four-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, bringing food trucks and live performers into the streets.

YèShì Chinatown Night Market will take place on Thursday, Oct. 12 from 6-10 p.m. Vendors will set up shop along 10th Street between Arch and Winter streets and Race Street between Ninth and 11th streets, regardless of weather conditions.



MORE: Xfinity Live! will host Halloween masquerade parties with costume contests and karaoke

Food and drink vendors expected to participate include Humpty's Dumplings, Screamin' Rooster, Li Ping Corn Co., Triple Bottom Brewing and Korea Taqueria. Restaurants and tea houses in the neighborhood will also be open.

Artists and craftspeople will sell prints, illustrations, clothing, stickers, bilingual children's books and plant-dyed linens. Some shops will stay open late to accommodate the crowd.

This year's lineup of live performances includes a traditional Chinese lion dance from the Philadelphia Suns, spoken word poetry by Evan Wang and dance from Temple University's EFIX.

There will also be ping-pong, Jenga and mahjong set up at activity tables. More information, including a map, can be found on the Philadelphia Chinatown Development Corporation's website.

Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023

6-10 p.m. | Pay-as-you-go

10th Street between Arch and Winter streets and Race Street between Ninth and 11th streets

Philadelphia, PA 19107