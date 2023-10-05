More Events:

October 05, 2023

YèShì Chinatown Night Market returns next week after four-year hiatus

Race and 10th streets will make room for artists, performers, food trucks, ping-pong and mahjong

Maggie Mancini phillyvoice
By Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Night Market
Chinatown Night Market Thom Carroll/For PhillyVoice

YèShì Chinatown Night Market returns after a four-year hiatus on Thursday, Oct. 12.

Chinatown's nighttime market is returning next week after a four-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, bringing food trucks and live performers into the streets. 

YèShì Chinatown Night Market will take place on Thursday, Oct. 12 from 6-10 p.m. Vendors will set up shop along 10th Street between Arch and Winter streets and Race Street between Ninth and 11th streets, regardless of weather conditions. 

MORE: Xfinity Live! will host Halloween masquerade parties with costume contests and karaoke

Food and drink vendors expected to participate include Humpty's Dumplings, Screamin' Rooster, Li Ping Corn Co., Triple Bottom Brewing and Korea Taqueria. Restaurants and tea houses in the neighborhood will also be open.

Artists and craftspeople will sell prints, illustrations, clothing, stickers, bilingual children's books and plant-dyed linens. Some shops will stay open late to accommodate the crowd. 

This year's lineup of live performances includes a traditional Chinese lion dance from the Philadelphia Suns, spoken word poetry by Evan Wang and dance from Temple University's EFIX.

There will also be ping-pong, Jenga and mahjong set up at activity tables. More information, including a map, can be found on the Philadelphia Chinatown Development Corporation's website. 

YèShì Chinatown Night Market

Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023
6-10 p.m. | Pay-as-you-go
10th Street between Arch and Winter streets and Race Street between Ninth and 11th streets
Philadelphia, PA 19107

Maggie Mancini phillyvoice

Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff

maggie@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Night Market Chinatown Dining Festivals Arts & Crafts Shopping Philadelphia Live Music

Videos

Featured

Limited - Cumberland Valley - Yellow Breeches

Pick a bushel of fun in Cumberland Valley this fall
Limited - Brooklyn Bowl Main Article Image

Brooklyn Bowl is Philly's hottest entertainment destination this fall

Just In

Must Read

Arts & Culture

Inside the Archives spotlights items at Philly museums that you won't typically find on display
Inside the Archives museum series

Sponsored

'Carmen' ignites the ballet stage
Limited - Philadelphia Ballet - Carmen Main Image

Investigations

West Reading chocolate factory failed to evacuate workers before explosion despite gas leak warnings, OSHA says
RM Palmer Explosion OSHA

Healthy Eating

Struggling to stick to a vegetarian diet? Blame your genes
Vegetarian Diet Genes

Sponsored

Eagles-Rams Week 5 injury report, with analysis
100423CooperKupp

Weekend

'Mean Girls,' Mutt Strut and apple cider doughnuts: Your weekend guide to things to do
apple cider donuts

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved