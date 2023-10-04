More Events:

October 04, 2023

Xfinity Live! will host Halloween masquerade parties with costume contests and karaoke

The back-to-back events will take place over the last weekend in October with cash prizes, a silent disco and live music

Maggie Mancini
By Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff
Xfinity Live Masquerade Provided Image/Xfinity Live!

Last year's Halloweekend festivities were canceled for World Series watch parties.

Halloween is fast approaching, and Xfinity Live! is getting into the spirit of spooky season with two back-to-back masquerade parties in the days leading up to the holiday. 

The dining and entertainment venue is kicking off its Halloweekend celebration on Friday, Oct. 27 with "Screams in the Stadium District." Then on Saturday, Oct. 28, Xfinity Live! will once again be transformed into a haunted house for "A Haunting on Pattison Ave." Both events are open from 8 p.m. until 2 a.m. 

Each of the venues located within Xfinity Live! will offer different tricks and treats under the same roof, with karaoke at Broad Street Bullies Pub and a silent disco at 1100 Social. There will also be mechanical bull riding in PBR Philly, live music in Victory Beer Hall and DJs in the NBC Sports Arena. 

Each night, attendees can enter several costume contests, including best duo and best overall, to win cash prizes. First-place winners will receive $1,000 in cash and a $500 gift card, while second-place winners will receive $500 in cash and a $250 gift card. Third-place winners will receive $100 cash and a $100 gift card. 

While both nights have similar entertainment, they will have different themes. On Friday night, partygoers will see the Stadium District come alive with the souls of haunted players. The following evening, guests will grapple with a supposed supernatural presence in the Sports Complex. 

Last year, the Halloween masquerade parties were canceled as Xfinity Live! opted to host World Series watch parties. Now, as the Phillies celebrate another Red October, the spooky events may be postponed once again. 

Tickets for the Oct. 27 and Oct. 28 events are available online for $10, but can also be purchased at the door for $15. 

Halloweekend at Xfinity Live!

Oct. 27-28, 2023
8 p.m. to 2 a.m. | Tickets $10
Xfinity Live!
1100 Pattison Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19148

