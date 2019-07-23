Join in a yoga class on the field of Talen Energy Stadium

On Saturday, July 27, yoga will be held at Talen Energy Stadium, where the Philadelphia Union plays. The fitness class will take place on the field at 5:30 p.m.

Tickets to attend are $31 per person.

The price includes yoga, as well as a ticket to an upcoming Union game. Choose from:



• Sunday, Aug. 11 at 6 p.m.– Philadelphia Union vs. Houston Dynamo

• Saturday, Aug. 24 at 7:30 p.m. – Philadelphia Union vs. D.C. United

• Saturday, Aug. 31 at 7:30 p.m. – Philadelphia Union vs. Atlanta United

Also, a portion of the ticket price will go to supporting Transformation Yoga Project's trauma-sensitive, mindfulness-based yoga programs for individuals in recovery or impacted by the justice system.

Participants are welcome to bring their own mat for the fitness class but it's not necessary.

Saturday, July 27

5:30 p.m. | $31 per person

Talen Energy Stadium

1 Stadium Drive, Chester, PA 19013



