Bike through Fairmount Park to complete scavenger hunt

A scavenger hunt organized by Fairmount Park Conservancy will take place on Saturday, July 27. During the three-and-a-half-hour event, teams made up of two to five people will explore the six historic houses of Fairmount Park.

Participants are encouraged to ride a bike to complete the hunt, which makes for a fun and unique way to get some exercise this weekend.

To join in the scavenger hunt, each individual must purchase a ticket for $25 (Fairmount Park Conservancy members receive a discount) and specify a team they're competing with or write "need a team."

Then prior to the start, teams will need to download a free app onto their phones called Scavify. Once downloaded, participants will receive a password which will give access to the clues.



On Saturday, the hunt will begin at 9 a.m. from Lloyd Hall on Boathouse Row.

After the hunt, participants can stop by Parks on Tap. The traveling beer garden will be at Fairmount Water Works. At the beer garden, prizes will be given out to all teams and each participant will get one free drink ticket to redeem.



Saturday, July 27

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | $25 per person

Lloyd Hall

1 Boathouse Row, Philadelphia, PA 19130



Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.