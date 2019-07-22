More Events:

July 22, 2019

Bike through Fairmount Park to complete scavenger hunt

Search for clues in historic mansions

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Woodford Mansion M. Fischetti/Visit Philadelphia™

Woodford Mansion is one of Fairmount Park's historic homes.

A scavenger hunt organized by Fairmount Park Conservancy will take place on Saturday, July 27. During the three-and-a-half-hour event, teams made up of two to five people will explore the six historic houses of Fairmount Park.

Participants are encouraged to ride a bike to complete the hunt, which makes for a fun and unique way to get some exercise this weekend.

To join in the scavenger hunt, each individual must purchase a ticket for $25 (Fairmount Park Conservancy members receive a discount) and specify a team they're competing with or write "need a team."

Then prior to the start, teams will need to download a free app onto their phones called Scavify. Once downloaded, participants will receive a password which will give access to the clues.

On Saturday, the hunt will begin at 9 a.m. from Lloyd Hall on Boathouse Row.

After the hunt, participants can stop by Parks on Tap. The traveling beer garden will be at Fairmount Water Works. At the beer garden, prizes will be given out to all teams and each participant will get one free drink ticket to redeem.

Historic Fairmount Park Scavenger Hunt

Saturday, July 27
9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | $25 per person
Lloyd Hall
1 Boathouse Row, Philadelphia, PA 19130

