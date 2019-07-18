Watch a young Phillies fan graciously gift his foul ball to another kid during Wednesday night's game

An adorable moment of generosity caught on camera involving two young fans and a foul ball created buzz on the internet and a welcome distraction to the Phillies 7-2 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday night.



The game at Citizens Bank Park was interrupted in the top of the third inning by a 2-hour 37-minute rain delay, with the Dodgers leading the Phillies 1-0. So, it was already after 11 p.m. when, in the top of the fifth inning, Dodgers infielder David Freese popped a foul into a section of mostly empty seats along the first base line.

The NBC Sports Philadelphia camera followed the path of the baseball into the stands and showed a boy in a red Phillies shirt scrambling up the aisle to retrieve it from underneath a row of empty blue seats, to which fans had never returned after the storm.

In one continuous motion, the boy picked up the ball, turned around, and as he saw the other boy in a blue shirt with a baseball glove approaching, handed him the ball. Just like that. Just because.

And it gets sweeter — as the two walk back to their seats, the second boy turns to the boy who gave him the ball and gives him a hug. (It's fine. Everything's fine. Please excuse me while I go cry a river.)

In a world where middle aged men sometimes fight over foul balls — or even take foul balls from children (Why?) — it's always nice to see two kids showing that kind of mutual respect.

The brotherly love moment quickly took off and began trending on Twitter. It wasn't just the feel good moment of the game, but it may be one of the sweetest moments in baseball in recent memory. It gave a lot of people "the feels," and many were applauding the young boy's generosity.













Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.