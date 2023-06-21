More Events:

New music festival in Atlantic City, headlined by Latto and DaBaby, lets fans earn money by promoting it online

The Zaza Festival takes place at Bader Field on July 15-16. Concertgoers – and others – can receive commission for any tickets purchased through the links they share online

By Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff
Latto, left, and DaBaby are among the artists slated to appear at Zaza Festival, a new music festival happening at Bader Field in Atlantic City on July 15-16.

Rappers Latto and DaBaby will headline the Zaza Festival, a two-day concert in Atlantic City that allows fans to make money by promoting the event on social media.

The new festival, which takes place at Bader Field on Saturday, July 15, and Sunday, July 16, will feature at least 20 hip-hop artists on two outdoor stages. It was announced just a month before it is set to occur. 

As the festival gets closer, all ticketholders will receive promotional links to share on social media. They will receive a 5% commission on any tickets sold through the links they share. 

But anyone who wants to begin promoting the festival may request a link now. The process is easy: Create an account on the Zaza Festival's website by clicking on the "contact us" tab at the bottom of the home page. Then complete the digital form, selecting "Affiliate Program Commission Link Request," in the subject line. A secured link should arrive via email within 24 hours. 

Joe Callahan, a festival organizer, said he believes this is the first time artists, fans and social media influencers each have an opportunity to earn money by serving as festival promoters. He said organizers plan to bring the festival back to Atlantic City next July. 

The lineup for the inaugural festival includes several artists with ties to Philadelphia, including rappers Beanie Sigel and Freeway. Other musicians include DJ Aktive, DJ Diamond Kuts, Jermaine Dolly, M11SON, Junius Bervine, Mona Mee, Don Juan, DJ Sianni Love and Hovlaine. 

Festival goers also can expect to see Afro B, Marshia Ambrosius, Mare, Titus Showers, Nisa F and Jo Rivers. The full lineup, including performance dates and times, will be added to the festival's website early next month. 

Tickets are on sale now. One-day passes cost $150 and two-day passes are $300. All ticketholders must be at least 18 years old, according to festival organizers. 

Zaza Festivals also are being planned in other cities, including Virginia Beach during Labor Day weekend and Miami on New Year's Eve. 

A portion of the proceeds from ticket sales from the Atlantic City festival will be donated to the World Education Initiative, a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating young women in rural Africa. The organization provides tuition and board to women who would otherwise not have access to a formal education. 

Zaza Festival

July 15-1611 a.m. | $150 - $300Bader Field545 Albany Ave., Atlantic City, N.J. 08401

Maggie Mancini phillyvoice

Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff

maggie@phillyvoice.com

