Celebrate first day of summer with Gritty and ice cream at Insomnia Cookies party

Summer officially arrives on June 21. To celebrate, a local bakery is teaming up with a fearsome Philly mascot to give out sweet treats in Northern Liberties.

Insomnia Cookies, the late-night cookie and sweets company founded in Philadelphia, will host the "Gritty's Cookies IN Ice Cream Social" on Wednesday at The Piazza Alta Courtyard (N. 2nd Street and Germantown Avenue).

MORE: Here's what's happening for Pride Month in Philly during the third week of June

The celebration kicks off at 5 p.m., and attendees can head to the Insomnia Cookies truck parked in the courtyard to receive a free classic cookie with a scoop of Insomnia’s Cookies IN Ice Cream while supplies last. Insomnia Cookies debuted its ice cream line last summer.

Along with the free sweets, party goers can play corn hole and enter sweepstakes to win prizes like free Flyers tickets and Insomnia Cookies gift cards.



As the name of the event suggests, the Philadelphia Flyers' fuzzy orange mascot will be on hand to sling ice cream and meet with fans. Insomnia Cookies has recently been named the “Official Cookie of the Philadelphia Flyers.”

The rain date for the event will be Tuesday, June 27.



Gritty's Cookies IN Ice Cream Social

Wednesday, June 21

5 p.m. (while supplies last)

Insomnia Cookies Truck parked at The Piazza Alta Courtyard

N. 2nd Street and Germantown Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19123